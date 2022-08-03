The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China

Read on www.witf.org
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
teslarati.com
LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025
LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable
BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Singapore’s Art Market Is Capitalizing on the Hong Kong Exodus
Click here to read the full article. One fifth the size of Rhode Island, Singapore is an island city-state, off the peninsula of Malaysia, in the middle of Southeast Asia, that wields immense power in the global financial and trade industries, like its traditional rival Hong Kong in the north. Also like Hong Kong, Singapore’s government has been harboring larger-than-life ambitions to position the country as a top contender in the global art market since the late ’90s. But, after several previous missteps, it has only recently begun to be a major player in the art world, as Hong Kong’s...
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
freightwaves.com
Truck Tech: Summer reading edition
Shareholder letters and earnings call transcripts don’t qualify as page-turning vacation reading. But they yield plenty of nuggets about the health of electric and autonomous startups. A cure for insomnia, or …. Earnings reports and shareholder letters don’t make for scintillating reading. Some are better written than others. But...
This small Japanese town is a vintage vending machine paradise
In Sagamihara, Tatsuhiro's Saito's collection of 1980s Japanese vending machines have become a local tourist attraction.
TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h
TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
OTTAWA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar extended it best rally against the yen since mid-June on Monday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields after blockbuster U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.
About 25% Of US Electricity Comes From Renewable Energy Sources: Elon Musk Has One Word To Say About It
It's a no secret that Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his ventures are inclined toward upholding sustainable development. Musk on Friday, quote-tweeted a CleanTechnica story that said the U.S. now gets about a quarter of its electricity from renewable energy sources. The world's richest man called this "progress."
EMEA Daily: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis; EU Asks Developers About Google App Payments
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the latest PYMNTS report draws on the insights of Gerhard Bösch, the chairman of Ukraine’s PrivatBank, which has survived multiple branch bombings and a series of cyber attacks over the past six months. In other EMEA news, EU antitrust regulators have been asking app developers about Google’s Play Store.
US News and World Report
Chip Makers Have a Message for Car Makers: Your Turn to Pay
(Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded...
Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 166 of the invasion
Russia is strengthening its positions and numbers on Ukraine’s southern front to ready itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive and is likely to be preparing the ground to attack, according to British and Ukrainian military authorities. “Russian troops are almost certainly amassing in the south, either waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive or preparing to attack. Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, artillery and other things continue to move from the Donbas to the south-west,” the UK’s defence ministry said.
