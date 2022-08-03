ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukilteo, WA

The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China

By Courtney Flatt, Laura Sullivan/NPR
WITF
WITF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025

LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Mukilteo, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Bellevue, WA
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unienergy Technologies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Unienergy#American#Chinese#Npr
ARTnews

Singapore’s Art Market Is Capitalizing on the Hong Kong Exodus

Click here to read the full article. One fifth the size of Rhode Island, Singapore is an island city-state, off the peninsula of Malaysia, in the middle of Southeast Asia, that wields immense power in the global financial and trade industries, like its traditional rival Hong Kong in the north. Also like Hong Kong, Singapore’s government has been harboring larger-than-life ambitions to position the country as a top contender in the global art market since the late ’90s. But, after several previous missteps, it has only recently begun to be a major player in the art world, as Hong Kong’s...
WORLD
MarketRealist

Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China

Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Truck Tech: Summer reading edition

Shareholder letters and earnings call transcripts don’t qualify as page-turning vacation reading. But they yield plenty of nuggets about the health of electric and autonomous startups. A cure for insomnia, or …. Earnings reports and shareholder letters don’t make for scintillating reading. Some are better written than others. But...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis; EU Asks Developers About Google App Payments

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the latest PYMNTS report draws on the insights of Gerhard Bösch, the chairman of Ukraine’s PrivatBank, which has survived multiple branch bombings and a series of cyber attacks over the past six months. In other EMEA news, EU antitrust regulators have been asking app developers about Google’s Play Store.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Chip Makers Have a Message for Car Makers: Your Turn to Pay

(Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 166 of the invasion

Russia is strengthening its positions and numbers on Ukraine’s southern front to ready itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive and is likely to be preparing the ground to attack, according to British and Ukrainian military authorities. “Russian troops are almost certainly amassing in the south, either waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive or preparing to attack. Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, artillery and other things continue to move from the Donbas to the south-west,” the UK’s defence ministry said.
MILITARY
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy