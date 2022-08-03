Read on www.wlbt.com
Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
JESUS IN A JIFFY: Mississippi church provides drive-in prayer service
On a steadily warming Thursday morning in Vicksburg, a blue tent in the parking lot of Hawkins United Methodist Church in Vicksburg provided shade, and a small provided cooling air for five people sitting in lawn chairs and discussing different subjects. At first glance, it appears they may be members...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District kicks off school year with lively convocation
The Vicksburg Warren School District held its Teacher Convocation and Celebration to kick off the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. The event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, was a spectacle. Students and teachers performed energetic song and dance numbers for a packed audience. Guest speakers gave words of encouragement and advice.
WAPT
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
WLBT
Canton families turnout for free school supply giveaway
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation is making sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year. Today, they hosted a back-to-school pop-up shop giveaway at the Canton multi-purpose complex. More than 500 families stood in line for free supplies. They received everything from backpacks and...
WAPT
Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
fox40jackson.com
American Airlines to become official airline of JSU Athletics
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – American Airlines has partnered with Jackson State University Athletics to become the department’s official airline. American Airlines will provide JSU fans with VIP rewards and benefits, which can be accessed by using their American Airlines AAdvantage number. The sponsorship will include providing private chartered...
bobgermanylaw.com
Canton, MS – Luke Perry Walker Dies Days After Explosion at Salt Water Disposal Site on Virlilia Rd
At least six people sustained serious burn injuries on Friday, July 29th during an oil explosion in Madison County. The incident happened on Virlilia Road in the area of Jubilee Road. The Fire Coordinator for Madison County said the victims were burned over 50% of their bodies. One victim was...
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
WAPT
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
WTOK-TV
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch and...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WTOK-TV
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
