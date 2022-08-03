UCSB Prof Helped Shape Landmark Climate Bill, Calls for Santa Barbara to Cut Red Tape

Read on www.independent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
viatravelers.com
25 Best Things to Do in Solvang, California
Solvang is a little town with a charming European spirit located in the heart of California. It is a very special place influenced by Danish and Dutch settlers who arrived in that area hundreds of years ago. Therefore, if you want to transport yourself to Northern Europe through Danish architecture,...
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syvnews.com
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
Santa Barbara Independent
Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School
A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Brazen Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing Catches Our Attention
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ second four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants in as many weeks should be cause for gloating, but my penchant for such gestures was tempered by the Aug. 2 death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully. As well as the absolutely first-class tribute the Giants themselves gave the Hall of Famer, who actually was one of their fans first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ventura County Reporter
TRADITION IN TRANSITION | The Ventura County Fair returns from 2022, with old favorites and new changes
PICTURED: The Ventura County Fair is back in swing for the first time in three years. Photo submitted. As Barbara Quaid looks back at 50 years of service to the community through her leadership at the Ventura County Fair, it’s people that come to mind more than spectacle. When asked what her favorite thing about the fair is, Quaid does not talk about cheering concert crowds or the youth livestock auction. Instead, she answers with just two words.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Data Suggests Cow’: New Report Casts More Doubt over Montecito Debris Flow Remains
The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has closed its case on the remains discovered last summer reportedly belonging to missing Montecito Debris Flow victim Jack Cantin, determining through DNA analysis that the bone fragments unearthed by a former UCSB anthropologist and her team of students are probably not human, but more likely bovine.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire in Foothills Above Goleta
Smoke from a fire in the foothills above Goleta became visible around 2:15 p.m. today, and firefighters from the Forest Service, County Fire, Carpinteria, and Montecito soon arrived on the scene. Two fixed-wing tankers and a pair of helicopters were called up and dropped water on the fire, which was headed into heavy brush and sending up black smoke.
Ventura County Fair returns after pandemic absence with food, music, rides
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, the Ventura County Fair has returned after cancellations caused by the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara New House Sober Living Announces New Executive Director
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara New House is pleased to announce that Adam Burridge has been appointed to the position of Executive Director and will oversee all functions of New House Sober Living, serving Santa Barbara since 1955. Adam recently was the Adult Residential Treatment Services Manager for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA). Earlier in Adam’s career he was a resident of New House, Cook, Program Manager, and eventually House Manager. Adam is the recipient of CADA’s John Herzorg Champion of Recovery Award and the Heart of New House Hero Award. In addition to Adam’s appointment, he recently became engaged to Rachel Montano and plans for a wedding soon. Also, Adam is a black belt Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor and competitor. He was recently named World Champion for his age and weight class.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coast Village Road and Circle Parklets an Issue
Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore, removing 20 percent of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of “temporary” outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
Coastal View
Ornelas takes the helm of Boys & Girls Club
When Diana Ornelas stepped foot back into the United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara County – Carpinteria, her on and off workplace since 1991, she felt at home. “It felt good,” the Carpinteria native told CVN, energetically gesturing around her colorful office, tucked into the corner of the center’s Foothill Road campus. “It felt really good.” In the background, kids screamed and played, eager to start off their summer days.
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vandenberg to conduct first Minuteman III missile test launch of the year after delays
The intercontinental ballistic missile will pop out of an underground silo and travel to a target in the Pacific Ocean.
Noozhawk
2 People Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Santa Barbara
Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash scene at the northbound freeway offramp at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Comments / 0