‘Data Suggests Cow’: New Report Casts More Doubt over Montecito Debris Flow Remains

Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
Paraglider Initially Believed Dead Found Uninjured in Santa Barbara Front Country
What was initially reported as a hang glider fatality in the Santa Barbara foothills late this morning turned out not to be the case. Captain Scott Safechuck of the County Fire Department confirmed that a paraglider had lost the thermals he’d been riding and made an unplanned landing in an area known as The Pit near the Rattlesnake Trail not far from Las Canoas Road. First responders who raced to the scene soon met up with the paraglider hiking out uninjured.
Shed fire sparked by fallen power line in Santa Barbara
Firefighters contained a shed fire before it could spread to homes in Santa Barbara on Friday, Aug. 5.
25 Best Things to Do in Solvang, California
Solvang is a little town with a charming European spirit located in the heart of California. It is a very special place influenced by Danish and Dutch settlers who arrived in that area hundreds of years ago. Therefore, if you want to transport yourself to Northern Europe through Danish architecture,...
The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA
Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
Two Injured in El Sueno Traffic Collision
Two people susained serious injuries when their vehicle collided off Highway 101 at the El Sueno exit early Sunday morning. At 3:09 a.m., Santa Barbara County fire crews responded to the northbound lanes and found a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree. Moderate extrication was required...
Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc
Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway
Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Less of a yawn: School districts in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties prepare for school days with a later start
Kids across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are set to get a few extra minutes of shuteye when their school year begins later this month, and they have Senate Bill 328 to thank for it. Approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019, the bill required the school...
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Authorities looking for a man wanted for felony battery
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen in the Vandenberg Village area.
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show
The Lompoc police cruise will make its return Friday from 5-8pm. The post Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
