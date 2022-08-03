ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

‘Data Suggests Cow’: New Report Casts More Doubt over Montecito Debris Flow Remains

By Tyler Hayden
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment

This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Paraglider Initially Believed Dead Found Uninjured in Santa Barbara Front Country

What was initially reported as a hang glider fatality in the Santa Barbara foothills late this morning turned out not to be the case. Captain Scott Safechuck of the County Fire Department confirmed that a paraglider had lost the thermals he’d been riding and made an unplanned landing in an area known as The Pit near the Rattlesnake Trail not far from Las Canoas Road. First responders who raced to the scene soon met up with the paraglider hiking out uninjured.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
State
Florida State
viatravelers.com

25 Best Things to Do in Solvang, California

Solvang is a little town with a charming European spirit located in the heart of California. It is a very special place influenced by Danish and Dutch settlers who arrived in that area hundreds of years ago. Therefore, if you want to transport yourself to Northern Europe through Danish architecture,...
SOLVANG, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Title Ix#Smithsonian Institution#Dna Test#Bureau#Harvard
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Injured in El Sueno Traffic Collision

Two people susained serious injuries when their vehicle collided off Highway 101 at the El Sueno exit early Sunday morning. At 3:09 a.m., Santa Barbara County fire crews responded to the northbound lanes and found a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree. Moderate extrication was required...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc

Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
L.A. Weekly

Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway

Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy