ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 4

Related
hometownstations.com

Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Chip and seal projects to start Monday

DEL;PHOS — The City of Delphos Maintenance Department will begin their 2022 Chip Seal program on the following roads beginning Monday through Thursday:. — N. Main St., (second layer). Chip Seal is a surface treatment that prolongs the life of pavement by spraying a hot liquid asphalt emulsion on the pavement followed by a layer of small sized aggregate. Things to remember. NO PARKING on street between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Access to your driveway will be maintained, but delays should be expected. Please do not walk, ride or drive on the new surface until the road is open to traffic. Thank you for your cooperation during this construction.
DELPHOS, OH
hometownstations.com

Putnam County Senior Expo returns to help seniors with health screenings and other services

PUTNAM COUNTY (WLIO) - An annual event returns to help Putnam County senior citizens with their health and well-being. Putnam County Senior Expo brings together senior citizen agencies, organizations, and non-profits as well as private businesses geared to helping seniors in their lives. The expo features health screenings, medication disposal, and a number of exhibitors showcasing a wide range of services. For the past two years, they took a smaller version of the expo on the road because of the pandemic, and organizers are happy to see everybody return to the one-stop shop at Ottawa Elementary.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Restaurants
hometownstations.com

Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool project

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima City Council's public works committee are ready to see the Lima City Pool project move forward. Members talked over concerns that have been expressed over the project Thursday evening, ranging from who would have final authority over scheduling and use of the aquatics center, to who would make up the planned advisory council for the facility.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule

LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck

LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building

WESTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous residents are without a home after a fire destroys an apartment building Thursday. The buildings are located on Oak St., just off of Highway 235 in Weston. According to the Weston Fire Chief, the call came in around 8 a.m. When they arrived they found...
WESTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#Food Drink#The Lima Fire Department
Lima News

WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program

LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Legacy Arts Street Party brings food, music and art to downtown Lima

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Creativity filled downtown Lima this afternoon at the 3rd annual Legacy Arts Street Party. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization made up of local small businesses and volunteers who have a combined mission to grow culture and creativity in downtown Lima. The street party is an extension of their mission, by bringing in over 30 local and regional art vendors and musicians to showcase their talents. Plus, there were local food trucks and activities for the kids thanks to ArtSpace Lima. Organizers believe that this event helps showcase the local talent while building pride in the Lima region.
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hometownstations.com

Mercy Health Lima receives grant to help identify and improve health disparities

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the goal of a recent state grant to identify and remove barriers to improve the lives of Lima residents. Mercy Health Lima has been granted $300,000 as part of the Ohio Department of Health's "Health Improvement Zones" project. It's an initiative to improve health disparities faced by many people. Mercy Health will be working to get more information from residents by focusing on specific neighborhoods.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
NORTH STAR, OH
hometownstations.com

Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show helps new mothers get started

Lima, OH (WLIO) - An organization helping expecting mothers and fathers gets a little community help to continue its efforts. Around 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl's Dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Mental health board shares a night out

LIMA — Lisa Bradley was the hostess for a mental health awareness gathering at the Vibe Coffeehouse and Café on Friday evening. It was the second year for the event. “This is just for people to come out and have a good evening, to have food and to enjoy one another.” Bradley said, “We’re still having a difficult time. We may be through the hardest part of the pandemic but we know that there is still a lot of anxiety and depression and other mental health concerns that are happening. We just want to give people the opportunity to come out and enjoy themselves.”
LIMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday

A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
ARLINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy