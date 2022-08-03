Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars

Read on www.hometownstations.com
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Delphos Herald
Chip and seal projects to start Monday
DEL;PHOS — The City of Delphos Maintenance Department will begin their 2022 Chip Seal program on the following roads beginning Monday through Thursday:. — N. Main St., (second layer). Chip Seal is a surface treatment that prolongs the life of pavement by spraying a hot liquid asphalt emulsion on the pavement followed by a layer of small sized aggregate. Things to remember. NO PARKING on street between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Access to your driveway will be maintained, but delays should be expected. Please do not walk, ride or drive on the new surface until the road is open to traffic. Thank you for your cooperation during this construction.
hometownstations.com
Putnam County Senior Expo returns to help seniors with health screenings and other services
PUTNAM COUNTY (WLIO) - An annual event returns to help Putnam County senior citizens with their health and well-being. Putnam County Senior Expo brings together senior citizen agencies, organizations, and non-profits as well as private businesses geared to helping seniors in their lives. The expo features health screenings, medication disposal, and a number of exhibitors showcasing a wide range of services. For the past two years, they took a smaller version of the expo on the road because of the pandemic, and organizers are happy to see everybody return to the one-stop shop at Ottawa Elementary.
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool project
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima City Council's public works committee are ready to see the Lima City Pool project move forward. Members talked over concerns that have been expressed over the project Thursday evening, ranging from who would have final authority over scheduling and use of the aquatics center, to who would make up the planned advisory council for the facility.
City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule
LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
13abc.com
Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building
WESTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous residents are without a home after a fire destroys an apartment building Thursday. The buildings are located on Oak St., just off of Highway 235 in Weston. According to the Weston Fire Chief, the call came in around 8 a.m. When they arrived they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
Man dies in Auglaize County motorcycle accident
Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County.
hometownstations.com
Legacy Arts Street Party brings food, music and art to downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Creativity filled downtown Lima this afternoon at the 3rd annual Legacy Arts Street Party. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization made up of local small businesses and volunteers who have a combined mission to grow culture and creativity in downtown Lima. The street party is an extension of their mission, by bringing in over 30 local and regional art vendors and musicians to showcase their talents. Plus, there were local food trucks and activities for the kids thanks to ArtSpace Lima. Organizers believe that this event helps showcase the local talent while building pride in the Lima region.
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health Lima receives grant to help identify and improve health disparities
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the goal of a recent state grant to identify and remove barriers to improve the lives of Lima residents. Mercy Health Lima has been granted $300,000 as part of the Ohio Department of Health's "Health Improvement Zones" project. It's an initiative to improve health disparities faced by many people. Mercy Health will be working to get more information from residents by focusing on specific neighborhoods.
13abc.com
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
hometownstations.com
Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show helps new mothers get started
Lima, OH (WLIO) - An organization helping expecting mothers and fathers gets a little community help to continue its efforts. Around 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl's Dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles,...
1 person taken to hospital by CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Darke County
ANSONIA — One person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Darke County Saturday Afternoon, according to a media release. >>Semi-tanker full of milk spills its load in crash with work truck in Darke County. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash at...
Mental health board shares a night out
LIMA — Lisa Bradley was the hostess for a mental health awareness gathering at the Vibe Coffeehouse and Café on Friday evening. It was the second year for the event. “This is just for people to come out and have a good evening, to have food and to enjoy one another.” Bradley said, “We’re still having a difficult time. We may be through the hardest part of the pandemic but we know that there is still a lot of anxiety and depression and other mental health concerns that are happening. We just want to give people the opportunity to come out and enjoy themselves.”
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
Comments / 4