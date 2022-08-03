Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth

Read on northlandfan.com
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend
There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
Downtown Two Harbors Businesses Prepare For Festival Of Sail Visitors
There are a lot of folks making their way to Two Harbors this weekend for the Festival of Sail. The Festival of Sail usually happens in Duluth, but due to major construction projects on Duluth's freeway interchange, the festival was moved up the shore to the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area
Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth
Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein + Nutritional Drink Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin
If you drink so-called nutritional dairy-replacement or supplement drinks, you'll want to know about the widespread recall that's been issued. Lyons Magnus LLC - the manufacturer of a large number of these popular beverages - has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential for microbial contamination. Name brands included...
Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions
Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
8 Reasons Wisconsin Backroads Are The Best For Motorcycle Rides
This last week I found myself with an unusual amount of free time. Our kids were off doing summer activities, so I had some time in the afternoon to myself. I rode a lot through Wisconsin and took the long way to several destinations. As I was riding, I couldn't...
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue
It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
Duluth-Area Rail Bridge On Highway 2 Near Munger Closed August 5-7
It'll be a short-term closure, but one that will involve a detour. Officials with the Wisconsin Central Ltd (CN) Railroad are alerting the public to some general maintenance work needed on a railroad bridge to the north-west of the Duluth area. Specifically, the work will occur on the top of...
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Miller Hill Post Office Has Closed Its Doors
The Unites States Postal Service has announced they have closed their Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth. The office was located at 4901 Matterhorn Drive near the mall area. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Miller Hill Post Office closed due to the loss of its building lease. Miller Hill customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Duluth Main Post Office from August 15th through September 2nd.
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
Minnesotan Nails Audition On America’s Got Talent
Well, we definitely know who we are rooting for this season. A Minnesotan was featured on a recent episode of America's Got Talent and she wowed the judges panel to say the least. This isn't the first Minnesota television connection we've had recently! A home in the Great Lakes region...
