ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
Camp Lejeune, NC
Government
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Wells#Lejeune#Veteran#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#U S Senate#House#Gop
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy