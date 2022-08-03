Read on newyork.legalexaminer.com
Related
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer says senators have reached an agreement to pass veterans health care legislation — they'll vote on three amendments.
The Majority Leader said he believes the Senate will send the bill to Joe Biden's desk Tuesday evening. What's happening: Senators have reached a deal to pass veterans health care legislation, after the GOP blocked the legislation last week and pushed for multiple amendments. At his weekly press conference, Majority...
Virginia Republican calls on Democrat congresswoman to sell chips stock after major vote
A Republican candidate for Congress called on her incumbent Democrat opponent to sell her stock in a semiconductor company after her vote on a major bill boosting the industry. Virginia Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans put out a press release calling on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., to dump her Nvidia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
POLITICO
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights
Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
POLITICO
A large group of GOP senators released a statement backing Nancy Pelosi as she lands in Taiwan for a visit.
It comes as China has warned of serious consequences from a Pelosi visit. What happened: A group of 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, released a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan mere moments after a House delegation landed on the island. Here's what they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senate passes PACT Act, providing billions in aid for US veterans exposed to burn pits, after 41 GOP senators blocked passage last week
The bill heads to President Joe Biden's desk after Republicans previously blocked the legislation, causing an uproar among veterans groups.
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service. The chamber voted 86-11 in favor of the Honoring our PACT Act. The House passed it in June,...
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.
The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Schumer's office says he plans to hold vote on tech antitrust bill
But there are indications they may have tried to back off the statement.
USA: Senator Bob Casey Honoring Our PACT Act
After Republican Senators blocked passage of the Veterans Health Care Bill last week, Casey and his Democratic colleagues fought to move it forward Honoring Our PACT Act will expand VA health care to more than 3.5 million veterans. : Wolf working on rebooting $2,000 payments for some households. Promise to...
Comments / 1