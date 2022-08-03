Spokane Valley Fire: Woman dead following house fire near Clinton and 32nd

Read on www.khq.com
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update 08/07 12:10 p.m.: Spokane Police Department has confirmed that the man has been found and is safe. The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022. His last location...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
Lind Fire | Several homes destroyed, firefighter taken to Spokane hospital for smoke inhalation
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire approximately three miles south of Lind has destroyed approximately six homes and several structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington for smoke inhalation. The fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday and is currently burning 2,000...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
Fatal crash blocks Downriver Dr. near Aubrey L White Pkwy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Riverside State Park. Downriver Dr. is closed from Aubrey L White Pkwy to Pettet while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use Northwest Blvd as an alternate route. Police said only one vehicle was involved but did not say...
KHQ Right Now
Level 3 evacuations downgraded in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations have been downgraded to Level 2 (be ready) for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fire is 30% contained, but the Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire of 0% contained.
Woman in the frontlines of Williams Lake fire captures moments flames roared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The speed at which the Williams Lake fire grew caught everyone by surprise. But that didn't stop a local photographer from capturing its movement early on. Kathy Meader, a photographer at the scene early on, shared with KREM 2 what she experienced before Cheney Plaza road was evacuated.
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
Riparia Fire | Blaze grows 3,000 acres, Level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters across Whitman County are currently battling a wildland fire that started near Ridpath Road south of Hay on Thursday, as reported by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) According to a Washington State Fire Marshal's Office press release, the Riparia Fire is estimated to...
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
KOMO News
Kirkland man held in Spokane after being robbed, linked to cache of drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Western Washington man has been charged after authorities in Eastern Washington found a cache of drugs this week inside a storage unit he allegedly rented in the Spokane area, according to court documents and local news reports. The discovery of the drugs followed a fatal...
Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail
PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
KHQ Right Now
Man in construction zone crash near Wallace hopes ITD will make adjustments
WALLACE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man is hoping the Idaho Transportation Department will put up cones and drop the speed limit in a construction zone near Wallace, ID after he was involved in a crash in the area. Thankfully nobody was injured in the crash, although Casey Folda says...
