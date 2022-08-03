Doughbot doughnut shop returns to Sacramento 8 years after closing

Read on www.kcra.com
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
Mountain Democrat
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 5-7
From blackberry jam to Monster Jam, gemstones and pro-sports, there are a lot of choices this weekend for those looking for fun things to do. Here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 5-7. Monster Jam. Monster trucks invade downtown Sacramento for the 30th anniversary...
Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time. Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came...
KCRA.com
Ice Cube to headline Golden 1 Center's V101 Throwback Holiday Jam. Here's who else is playing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are months away but we already know who is headlining this year's V101's Throwback Holiday Jam. California rapper Ice Cube is among several other hip-hop artists coming to Sacramento this winter. The annual concert is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Golden 1...
topshelfmusicmag.com
A brilliant night with The Lumineers in Sacramento
It was a magical time, all because of Denver’s amazing band, The Lumineers! Part of their Brightside Tour, The Lumineers stopped by the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night in Sacramento. Their 26-song setlist was impressive and fun to be apart of. The fans were lined up, anxiously waiting to get in and witness an amazing show. There were lines for all the merchandise and concessions… everyone was ready to party with The Lumineers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Northern California cruise costs at least $6K with stops in Sacramento and Stockton
A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines, announced its first California cruise last week, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s waterfront and underground city, according to the news release.
KCRA.com
Couple donates new trailer to center for Sacramento adults with disabilities, after van and trailer were stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In late July,KCRA 3 told you about a van and trailer that were stolen from the A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center in Sacramento. The Sacramento City Unified School District campus provides classes and resources for adult students with disabilities. The stolen items are critical for the...
Get free back-to-school supplies at these Sacramento-area events
(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents. According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. […]
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
$6K to go on a cruise that teaches you about Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO — A new boat cruise plans to teach you about Sacramento and take you to several Northern California cities.American Cruise Lines is launching a new California voyage with a ship that will make a two-day stop in Sacramento, sailing right up to the docks along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.The eight-day cruise will begin and end in San Francisco, with additional stops in Stockton, Napa, and Vallejo.The route is a tribute to the gold rush days."This is so historically accurate. Coming up the river is exactly the way it was back 150 more years ago," said Delta Pick Mello of the Sacramento History Museum.Passengers will receive guided shore excursions to places like the state railroad museum and Old Sac's underground tunnel.The cruise will be aboard the "American Jazz." a modern multi-deck ship that can accommodate more than 150 passengers."I think anytime we have a chance to welcome new visitors to our community, it's a real win economically," said Scott Ford of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.The new cruises are scheduled to start in Feb. 2023, with prices starting at $6,000.
Celebrate Root Beer Float Day in Lodi | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
LODI, Calif. — National Root Beer Float Day is Saturday, Aug. 6, and if you are looking to get mug of America’s number one selling root beer, stop by the A&W in Lodi where the company first started. A&W wasn’t the first to make root beer, but according to Lodi franchise owner Peter Knight, the restaurant did perfect it.
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
CBS News
Why Al Fresco dining in Sacramento has been stopped
The Al Fresco dining experience in Sacramento is coming to an end. CBS13's Shawnte Passmore explains why.
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area man's death by suicide inspires trek across America for mental health awareness
FOLSOM, Calif. — After learning his loved one died by suicide, Richard Lima decided to take his bike to the East Coast and ride across the nation raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “It’s prevalent across the country everywhere I go, small town, big city, it doesn’t...
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
KCRA.com
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
When the 2-year-old California brown pelican wound up at the International Bird Rescue’s Fairfield center in June, her prognosis was not good. Discovered in San Francisco, the pelican was dehydrated and emaciated with a fishing hook lodged in her right wing. She wasn’t the only one. Hundreds of the native water birds have been found sick or dead along the California coastline in recent months and subsequently admitted to wildlife rehabilitation centers with similar symptoms. Some were found in “unusual” places like freeways and residential backyards, and most were unable to move or fly, the Santa Barbara Independent reported in May.
