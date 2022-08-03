ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access

By Ariana Figueroa
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhfo1_0h3de38J00

President Joe Biden talks on the phone with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Monday, May 9, 2022, in the Oval Office. | Official White House Photo by Adam via Flickr Public Domain Schultz

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Wednesday that aims to help pregnant patients cover the cost of travel to access abortion health care, a senior administrative official said.

The executive order does not protect access to abortion, which was overturned in late June by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court when it struck down the constitutional right to an abortion and left the decision up to states.

The White House is limited in what it can do, and the burden has fallen on Congress to try to codify Roe v. Wade into law. A bipartisan group of senators this week introduced a bill that would protect access to abortion, but it’s unclear if it can meet the 60-vote threshold needed to advance in the Senate.

The Senate tried last week to pass a law to guarantee the right to birth control, but Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked the bill.

Biden will direct Health and Human Services to encourage states to rewrite their rules to allow Medicaid plans to cover the cost for pregnant patients who need to travel to receive an abortion in their state, if the patient’s home state has banned or passed severe restrictions to abortion access.

This would mean the receiving states would provide patients with abortion access through the Medicaid 1115 waiver, which allows states to waive certain state requirements and help with costs when providing care.

Eight states currently ban abortion , and another three states ban abortion at six weeks.

A senior administration official who spoke to reporters on a call on Tuesday did not go into detail on how the executive order would be implemented. Current Medicaid health insurance plans cover medically needed abortions in only 16 states, and patients who leave their home state to seek those abortions cannot be reimbursed.

Biden will sign the order during a meeting with the recently established Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, which is made up of officials from multiple agencies across the federal government, the senior administration official told reporters.

The executive order also directs HHS to collect maternal health data in order to “measure the impact that diminishing access to reproductive health care services” has on pregnant patients, a senior administration official said.

This is not the first executive order Biden has issued relating to abortion access. In July, Biden signed an order to protect access to abortion care, contraceptives and patient privacy.

The Justice Department also announced Tuesday that it’s suing Idaho over the state’s trigger law that would ban nearly all abortions. The federal agency argues that the law is unconstitutional because it conflicts with a federal law that requires hospitals to provide medical care to stabilize all patients who come to the hospital with a medical emergency.

Idaho’s abortion ban is set to take effect on Aug. 25.

The post Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest right-wing justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Schumer
Michigan Advance

Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy

Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County

Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation.  A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#The White House#Senate#Republican#Medicaid
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede

Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns, setting her up to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 general election. Dixon’s primary win comes after a last-minute endorsement from former […] The post Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

After Roe’s overturning, Americans are demanding Supreme Court term limits

Paul M. Collins Jr. and Artemus Ward for The Conversation Following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning half a century of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, nearly two-thirds of Americans want fundamental court reform, specifically term limits for Supreme Court justices. Indeed, on July 25, 2022, Democrats […] The post After Roe’s overturning, Americans are demanding Supreme Court term limits appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say

Dawn Gillard’s life revolved around her children.  Everyone who loved her knew that. The rest of the world would read about it in her obituary. On May 27, Gillard was shot and killed at age 40 alongside her three young children: Katelynn, 6; Ronald, 4; and Joshua, 3, at a home in Austin Township, a […] The post Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Michigan Advance

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say

Environmental advocates largely praised the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released Wednesday night, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ADVOCACY
Michigan Advance

Biden tests negative for COVID, announces he’s back to in-person work

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden held a celebratory speech in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, marking his return to the Oval Office less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Biden used the event to encourage Americans to keep updated on their COVID-19 boosters, to test for the virus using the free rapid tests available from the federal government and to access treatments, including Paxlovid, which he took while sick.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion.  Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the measure, […] The post Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy