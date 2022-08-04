ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Temperatures remain high; tracking Thursday night storms

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Temperatures will remain dangerously warm in New Jersey, with daytime highs mostly in the mid-90s over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says he is also tracking the potential for severe storms Thursday night going into Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows cool to the low-70s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine during the day, with potential for temperatures to reach the upper-90s or low-100s. There is the potential for storms to develop during the nighttime hours going into Friday.

FRIDAY: Potential for severe thunderstorms in the morning. Daytime highs expected to be around 96 degrees. Overnight lows expected to cool to the mid-70s.

MORE: 15 tips to help you save energy and money during peak summer days

MORE: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

SATURDAY: More potential for thunderstorms. Daytime highs around 91 degrees. Overnight lows around 75 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, with the potential for some rain. Daytime highs around the mid-90s. Overnight lows cool only slightly to around 77 degrees.

