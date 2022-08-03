George Snow Scholarship Fund celebrates 40 years

Read on cbs12.com
Related
cbs12.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
cbs12.com
Foreign teachers helping to ease teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Schools in our area in south Florida are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
cbs12.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Judge Francis to Florida Supreme Court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The announcement was made at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m. on Friday. Judge Francis was...
cbs12.com
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
cbs12.com
'Grossly undersized' living conditions, Boynton Beach woman charged with animal cruelty
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a woman from Boynton Beach after officers found two Pit Bulls in poor condition. Officers say 42-year-old Joanne Maxis, agreed to surrender her two Pit Bulls and three underweight puppies after Animal Cruelty Investigators approached Maxis at her home.
cbs12.com
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Young sisters beaten, burned, don't know how long 'due to them being in excruciating pain'
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two girls — "both were visibly distraught and emotional" — in the hospital with "multiple second-degree contact burns, heavy bruising, and multiple lash marks in the shape of a circular cord." That's what a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy wrote about seeing...
cbs12.com
Detectives searching for motor scooter thief
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are looking for help catching a motor scooter thief. Surveillance video captured the latest in a string of thefts when the suspect was seen stealing a a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter. The thief is seen in a hooded shirt and light shorts.
cbs12.com
Man stabbed after argument over a woman
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
cbs12.com
Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
Comments / 0