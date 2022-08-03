ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
puplore.com

4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)

Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
usf.edu

Prosecution rests its case against Parkland school shooter in an emotional session

The prosecution rested its case against the confessed Parkland shooter on Thursday, after jurors visited the school building where the massacre happened on Feb. 14, 2018 — and heard from loved ones of those who were murdered there. Stepping inside the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK

System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team

Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
Pizza Marketplace

Riko's Thin Crust Pizza to enter Florida

New England-based Riko's Thin Crust Pizza announced the grad opening of its first Florida location in Jupiter, Florida. The store is located at 560 US-1 and is open Monday through Sunday. "Once we tried Riko's unique style of thin-crust pizzas, we were hooked," Amanda Folsom who, along with partner Mike...
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
travelexperta.com

Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
bocamag.com

More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery

Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
