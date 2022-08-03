Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend

Read on wcyb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Car and Truck show returns to downtown Bristol on August 12th
BRISTOL, Va/Tenn--A car and truck show will take place on August 12th in downtown Bristol. The gates will open at 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m, and the show will last until 9:00p.m. Cars will enter from Piedmont Avenue and Goode Street. An award presentation will also take place at 8:15p.m. next to...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to celebrate National Farmer's Market Week
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13. About the event.
Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events
(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
Kingsport Times-News
North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens
NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Meet Buffalo, Pluto and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information...
Kingsport Times-News
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Water outage has left South Fork utility customers in dark
Update: According to a release, as of 4:30 p.m., water service has been restored to 100% of Bristol Bluff City Utility District and 90% of South Fork Utility District customers who were affected by the service disruption. However, South Fork customers in higher elevations may still be without water as storage tanks are being refilled […]
Johnson City Press
What's Cooking: Two Dads Cafe offers classic fare for breakfast and lunch
Two Dads Cafe & Catering has become a downtown Kingsport staple, especially among the breakfast crowd, over the past dozen years. The cafe also serves lunch with equally popular hand-pattied burgers and sandwiches with the freshest trimmings to be found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
These cuties need to find a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter or call them at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
wcyb.com
Much needed housing developments underway for Bristol, TN
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is planning to bring 150-160 townhomes and single-family homes near the Bristol Motor Speedway. Plans for the Overlook homes were approved last fall, but with increasing material costs, construction was postponed. There was an increase in tax increments approved by city council, from $1.7 million-$2.1 million, according to Jon Luttrell.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Johnson City Press
Mt. Bethel to hold car show on Aug. 13
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, will present its first car show, “Wheels Turning For Jesus,” on Saturday, Aug. 13. Anything on wheels may be exhibited, including all classic and fast cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
993thex.com
Bristol-Bluff, South Fork Utility customers experiencing temporary water outage Friday morning
A Portion of Bristol-Bluff Utility and South Fork Utility customers are experiencing a temporary water outage, according to the departments’ media contact Tony Treadway. Officials are working to determine a restoration time, and will provide more details as they become available. No specific details on affected areas have been given.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
wcyb.com
Water outage in Sullivan County frustrating residents
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — No water. No communication. Residents on Silver Ground Road without water since Thursday morning - causing them more and more frustration. "It's a huge interruption and not just for me... a lot of people have it worse - they have babies and stuff," said resident Mike Greer. "Water is essential, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is under no circumstances should you go without water for 24 hours."
wcyb.com
Free health fair in Tazewell County underway Friday
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A free health fair in Tazewell County is underway Friday. The fair will be until 4 p.m. at the Tazewell Community Health Center located at 386 Ben Bolt Avenue. Services include dental exams, lab work, pap smears, sports and school physicals for children, and...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
Comments / 0