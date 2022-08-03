Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — No water. No communication. Residents on Silver Ground Road without water since Thursday morning - causing them more and more frustration. "It's a huge interruption and not just for me... a lot of people have it worse - they have babies and stuff," said resident Mike Greer. "Water is essential, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is under no circumstances should you go without water for 24 hours."

