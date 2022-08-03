ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend

By Kristen Quon
 4 days ago
wcyb.com

Car and Truck show returns to downtown Bristol on August 12th

BRISTOL, Va/Tenn--A car and truck show will take place on August 12th in downtown Bristol. The gates will open at 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m, and the show will last until 9:00p.m. Cars will enter from Piedmont Avenue and Goode Street. An award presentation will also take place at 8:15p.m. next to...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events

(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens

NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium

KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
WJHL

Water outage has left South Fork utility customers in dark

Update: According to a release, as of 4:30 p.m., water service has been restored to 100% of Bristol Bluff City Utility District and 90% of South Fork Utility District customers who were affected by the service disruption. However, South Fork customers in higher elevations may still be without water as storage tanks are being refilled […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Much needed housing developments underway for Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is planning to bring 150-160 townhomes and single-family homes near the Bristol Motor Speedway. Plans for the Overlook homes were approved last fall, but with increasing material costs, construction was postponed. There was an increase in tax increments approved by city council, from $1.7 million-$2.1 million, according to Jon Luttrell.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mt. Bethel to hold car show on Aug. 13

Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, will present its first car show, “Wheels Turning For Jesus,” on Saturday, Aug. 13. Anything on wheels may be exhibited, including all classic and fast cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.
LIMESTONE, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Water outage in Sullivan County frustrating residents

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — No water. No communication. Residents on Silver Ground Road without water since Thursday morning - causing them more and more frustration. "It's a huge interruption and not just for me... a lot of people have it worse - they have babies and stuff," said resident Mike Greer. "Water is essential, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is under no circumstances should you go without water for 24 hours."
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Free health fair in Tazewell County underway Friday

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A free health fair in Tazewell County is underway Friday. The fair will be until 4 p.m. at the Tazewell Community Health Center located at 386 Ben Bolt Avenue. Services include dental exams, lab work, pap smears, sports and school physicals for children, and...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90

(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

