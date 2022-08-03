Read on www.kcbd.com
Texas Tech soccer prepares for their exhibition match
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer is preparing for their upcoming season. They will host an exhibition match against LCU on Tuesday, August 9th at 7pm. The match will be at home for the Red Raiders, at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Captain Charlotte Teeter is ready to lead the team this season. Head coach Tom Stone mentioned how ready he is to see the incoming freshman preform.
Pigskin Preview: Morton Indians
MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Morton Indians went 4-5 in their return to 11-man football after being in six-man football. Receiving $1 million in improvements in their facilities, there’s a lot of excitement for year two in 11-man under head coach Brian Ramsey. The Indians look to make some...
Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions roared all the way to the TAPPS State Championship game last season. They just missed out winning the Title so this year the motto is Finish!. The Lions want to win a State Championship. Dr. Kevin Spiller has a brutal non-District schedule...
Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats
SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The Smyer Bobcats were young last year after going 8-4 in 2020. This season those young players have experience and Scott Funke looks to get Smyer back to winning. Smyer has a competitive schedule that will test them in 2022.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Hot & Sunny Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
You Need To Check Out This Amazing Restaraunt That’s A Short Drive From Lubbock
Are you looking to try somewhere new or have an amazing burger? Then this place is for you. For the first time ever I drove out to Shallowater to try this amazing spot I have heard people raving about and now I know why. Have you heard of Lysha's Handcraft?...
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
