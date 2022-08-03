Columbus man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution charges

A Columbus resident with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue. Special Photo

COLUMBUS — A Columbus resident with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue.

Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute before U.S. District Judge Clay Land and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a maximum $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29.