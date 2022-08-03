ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution charges

 4 days ago
A Columbus resident with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue. Special Photo

COLUMBUS — A Columbus resident with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue.

Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute before U.S. District Judge Clay Land and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a maximum $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecutoffnews.com

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder

Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting leaves Hogansville woman dead, multiple injured, police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Hogansville. Police said Terriah Le’Von Long was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said officers received a report of two people shot at 4:18 a.m. Officers went to Ware...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police looking for missing elderly man, Earnest Harris

UPDATE 08/03/2022: The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that Harris has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man and requesting public assistance to locate him. Earnest Harris, 86, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on the 2200 block of Skylake Drive on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building. Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
