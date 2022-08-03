Read on vineyardgazette.com
vineyardgazette.com
Island Light: Holding the Dawn
In the predawn light yesterday, the moon still was high in the gray-blue sky, crows were noisy, and the air was soft with warm humidity. At the same hour only a week ago, the sun was rising across Edgartown harbor beyond Chappaquiddick. But yesterday was another reminder that the days are drawing in even as summer is at its height on the Vineyard.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
Beautiful Diamond Ring Found Near Mattapoisett Playground Raises Questions
A pretty sizable diamond ring was found near the Center School playground in Mattapoisett on Thursday night. A caller to Michael and Maddie this morning wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible. "I found it on one of the tables near the pickleball/tennis courts and...
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
vineyardgazette.com
Getting to Know the Fishermen Behind the Boats
Meet the Fleet returned to Dutcher Dock in Menemsha inviting the public to interact with the fishing community and enjoy friendly competitions, sample seafood, and dance to Wolf Trap. The event was hosted by the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
vineyardgazette.com
Sharks Win League Title, Capping Brilliant Summer Season
On Saturday night at the Shark Tank, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks won the NECBL championship defeating the Vermont Mountaineers 7-6. Oak Bluffs native and 2017 graduate of MVRHS, James Sashin started the game on the mound, pitching three innings and only allowing one earned run. “I just had so...
NECN
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
vineyardgazette.com
Nursing Home and Workforce Housing Hearing Continued Amid Wastewater Concerns
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital wants to solve a space crunch at the main hospital, expand and improve its nursing home service, and add workforce housing to support that service, and it hopes to address all three concerns with one new project. Not all neighbors of the new facility are onboard, however, and environmental hurdles remain, as well.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police
(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
