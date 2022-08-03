Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh

Read on www.vogue.com
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Elle
Lindsay Lohan Is Spotted On A Rare Outing With Her New Husband In New York City
Lindsay Lohan is back in America—and in the spotlight!. The singer and actress was seen on a rare outing this week with her new husband, Bader Shammas, in New York City. The two were all smiles while walking to a hotel in Manhattan—Lohan in an all-black ensemble and the financier in a preppy summer look.
Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits
Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
Lisa Rinna Goes Bold in a Plunging Rose-Printed Catsuit & Glossy YSL Logo-Heel Pumps
Click here to read the full article. Lisa Rinna made an eye-catching appearance in a full YSL getup for a taping of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in New York City on Wednesday. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was spotted strutting her stuff on the streets of Manhattan donning a dramatic catsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a bold all-over red rose print. The black floral jersey jumpsuit, which retails for $2,990, made its debut on Saint Laurent’s spring ’22 runway. It also boasts a twisted bodice detail and structured shoulders. The Rinna Beauty founder, 59, also showed off...
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok
Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style
Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
ETOnline.com
Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy
Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
In Style
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Khloé Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 01/13/22 titled: You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Khloé Kardashian’s Transformation—She Looks SO Different Now! Although all of the Kardashians and Jenners couldn’t look more different to when they first appe...
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
