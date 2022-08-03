Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO