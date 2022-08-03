ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Highest Elevated Road

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUTiU_0h3dZl0f00
Photo: Getty Images

The highest elevated road in the entire state winds for miles through beautiful mountains and forests . As you drive on this road, you climb 3,179 feet into the air within the span of 10.4 miles.

According to KTLA , the highest elevated paved road in all of California is Rock Creek Road. This road winds through the Inyo National Forest, reaching an elevation of 10,239 feet.

Here is what KTLA had to say about Rock Creek Road:

"Rock Creek Road is the highest paved road for public use in California. Starting on the west side of Highway 395, drivers will gain 3,179 feet over the 10.4-mile length of road. Some grades can be up to 10 to 15 percent, with the average grade being around 5.79 percent. The roadway is usually not cleared until May or early June and the weather is incredibly unpredictable, given the elevation and the propensity of snow. The scenic drive will take you up and through a narrow mountain valley towards Rock Creek Lake and eventually to Little Lakes Valley Trail Parking. The start of the road is about 250 miles or a five-hour drive southeast from Sacramento."

For more of the highest elevated road in California visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KBOS B95

This Is California's Most Beautiful Cabin Rental

Renting a cabin in the Golden State does not necessarily mean that you have to stay up in the mountains. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. The most beautiful cabin rental in the entire state is surrounded by nature perched up on a hill, but the view is anything but snow capped mountains in the distance. The most beautiful cabin rental offers a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean in all its shining glory. As depicted by the photograph, those who stay in the cabin can enjoy a cup of morning coffee or an afternoon snack while overlooking the ocean from inside the comfort of the humble structure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elevation#Public Use#Mountain Valley#Ktla#The Inyo National Forest
KBOS B95

These Are California's Best Wine Tours

The California countryside is home to vast lands lined with grapevines that blur into the distance behind glasses filled with newly discovered blends that are perfected at vineyards across the state. One of the best ways to truly experience these locations is through a guided tour. Tours allow visitors to really dive into the history of an area as well as the wine making process. It also makes traveling with a group a lot easier.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

This Is California's Most Searched Conspiracy Theory

Do you believe in conspiracies? There are many theories out there that encompass topics ranging from aliens, to the flatness of the Earth, to lizard people, that have yet to be proven. Though these theories are incomplete, there is a lot of data available for research purposes. According to a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

WATCH: Viral Video Shows California Barber Cut Hair In Middle Of Bridge

A barber in California got creative with the location of his shop on Thursday night. According to ABC7, the barber was standing directly in lanes of oncoming traffic on the Sixth Street Bridge In Los Angeles while he cut someones hair. Not only would it be difficult to focus due to the cars constantly driving around, but the event took place in the dark. As the barber was performing his craft in the unique location, another person was standing in front of him capturing it all on video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KBOS B95

This Is California's Most Beautiful River

There are many beautiful rivers that flow through the Golden State. Some flow through cities and villages, while others flow through the forests and mountains surrounding national parks. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through Yosemite National Park all the way down through the San Joaquin Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KBOS B95

This Is The Best Place To Dine By The Water In California

Enjoying your favorite foods while overlooking the ocean as the sun sets is one of the best ways to elevate any dining experience. This particular restaurant serves up divine dishes, paired with a one-of-a-kind view of the water. According to a list compiled by California.com, the best place to dine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KBOS B95

This California's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

California Listing Features Giant 'Mystery' Room

A Placerville house has recently been put on the market, and is quickly gaining attention for being built with a mysterious room. 'The Room' as the previous owners called it, is unlike anything the internet has ever seen. Along with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, there is one large, barren room in particular that is up for interpretation.The room in question is a giant library, at least this is what was intended with the design. The walls are covered with shelves and slots for books, so much so that you cannot see the actual walls.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KBOS B95

These Are California's Most Relaxing Vacation Spots

California is known for its beautiful beaches and breathtaking vineyards among many other qualities that make it the place to be. It comes as little surprise to natives who get to experience this first hand that three of the most relaxing places to vacation in America are found in California. Due to such diverse environments locals and tourists are able to kick their feet up on a beach, sip wine in a lush valley, or take in the views of a desert national park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In California

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in California, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

This Is California’s Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Cream, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
960
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy