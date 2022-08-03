Read on www.vogue.com
What Would Working Girl Style Look Like Today?
A reboot of the classic 1988 rom-com Working Girl is underway, and Selena Gomez is reportedly set to produce it (no word on if she will star in it, though). In the original film, Melanie Griffith plays Tess, a Staten Island secretary who impersonates her power suit-wearing boss Katharine (Sigourney Weaver) in a ploy to advance her career. The film’s oh-so-eighties fashion is one of its most memorable aspects. Tess navigates the workplace setting while sporting chic skirt suits—with big shoulder pads, of course!—paired with chunky sneakers and sleek briefcases.
Chrissy Teigen Announces She’s Pregnant
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen! The model and author announced today on Instagram that she and husband John Legend are expecting their fourth child together. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to...
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
On Demi Lovato and the Real Meaning of Gender Fluidity
I’ve been using they/them pronouns for seven years now. My presentation over those years has changed drastically in every direction, but the feeling of my ever-expansive gender hasn’t: The one constant is its ability to really surprise me. To me, my gender means fecundity, abundance. It isn’t a gravel path with high breeze-block walls on either side, but a forest in late summer filled with ripe berries and wild animals (no wasps, though) that is mine to roll about in. It isn’t updating the pronouns in my email bio. It isn’t being grateful that there’s an “other” box when I’m booking an EasyJet flight. And it certainly isn’t reminding someone every time that “I… err… actually use they/them pronouns… sorry… thanks…” with an awkward shuffle of the feet.
Every Time Kate Middleton Proved She’s the Sportiest Royal
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a natural sportswoman. Remember her playing volleyball in the Olympic Park wearing five-inch heels just three months after giving birth to Prince George? Or when she hit the court with newly-crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu, or donned cricketing whites in Pakistan? Whatever the activity, it’s her ease and boundless enthusiasm that see her through—unsurprising for someone who led her school’s hockey team, became a star tennis player and even crewed on an around-the-world yacht during her gap year.
Behind the Look: The True Story of Lil Nas X’s Infamous Halloween Costume, According to Designer James Flemons
Lil Nas X is known for breaking societal norms in the music industry—and he’s no stranger to doing the same when it comes to fashion. Can’t you remember his three outfit changes at the 2021 Met Gala?. So it’s no surprise that the rapper takes Halloween very...
Gap’s Biggest Fan Loves the ’90s In-Store Playlists as Much as the Clothes
Michael Bise loves Gap—at least the Gap from 1992 to 2006. His passion for the brand—known for classic basics, well-fitted denim, and, at the time, revolutionary campaigns—began when he started working at a Dallas store in 1993. For years, Bise has been chronicling and compiling Gap playlists from his time there and storing his favorite pieces. His website gapplaylists.blogspot.com is an incredibly detailed library of the soundtracks that Gap’s corporate office would distribute to the stores via CD to play while customers shopped.
The Never-Ending Appeal of the ’90s Slip Dress
There’s no look more emblematic of the 1990s than the slip dress. The internet is constantly resurfacing iconic slip-dress moments, from Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in see-through versions to Courtney Love and Amanda de Cadenet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, to remind us of their sexy, undone appeal—and send us to our closets.
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Meghan Markle walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt—a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018—was simplicity refined. Accessorized with classic pieces that spoke volumes—Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps—the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid Embraces La Dolce Vita In the First Look at The White Lotus Season 2
Kaftans, ironic slogan T-shirts, and withering stares at the ready: The White Lotus is returning to screens with its splashy second installment—and Jennifer Coolidge’s delightfully spacey heiress Tanya McQuoid will be center stage. On August 3, Variety revealed that Mike White’s razor-sharp satire about ridiculously privileged guests at...
Nobody Brings Fantasy to the Red Carpet Like Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie knows how to deliver a high-impact look on the red carpet. More than that, though, she knows how to deliver a look that feels perfectly on-brand for the latest film or TV epic she’s currently promoting. (Who can forget that epic, billowing Iris van Herpen gown of ice and fire she wore for the final premiere of Game of Thrones?)
What’s Been Revealed About Kate Moss’s Forthcoming Biopic So Far?
Kate Moss has been unusually chatty lately, giving rare insights into her life while promoting her recent Diet Coke collaboration and speaking frankly about everything from her early modeling days to her relationship with Johnny Depp during an appearance on Desert Island Discs. Now, she’s delving into her personal history for a biopic, Moss & Freud, which will center on her experience of sitting for painter Lucian Freud in 2002. Below, everything that’s been shared about the film to date.
What to Watch This Weekend, From Netflix’s The Sandman to the Return of Industry
Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close? If it’s high fantasy thrills and spills you’re in the mood for, look no further than Netflix’s epic new adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series The Sandman, with a stand-out performance from Tom Sturridge. Elsewhere, everyone’s favorite high-stakes banking drama Industry has returned to HBO, and its second season is already as nail-biting as ever. Finally, if you like your action movies with a twist, check out the latest flick in the Predator franchise, Prey, featuring breakout star Amber Midthunder—an Indigenous actress who is Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota—as a hunter battling the threat of the monster that lurks at the edge of her community.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Fran Drescher, and More
We want glimmer! We want shine! And Cardi B delivered just that this week. The rapper posed in a pair of glittering fishnet stockings that hit the mid-thigh. But that’s not all: She put a fun twist on the flashy accessory by wearing it not under but over her open-toe heeled sandal. Quite the creative liberty–and don’t be surprised if you see this trending soon.
Jennifer Lopez’s Entire Honeymoon Wardrobe In Pictures
Jennifer Lopez—or Jennifer Lynn Affleck, as she is now known—and husband Ben Affleck have captivated the internet with their honeymoon postcards from Paris. The newlyweds have been papped at every turn during their sojourn in the City of Love, captured looking blissfully loved-up everywhere from the Louvré to the Hôtel de Crillon to a romantic bridge over the Seine.
