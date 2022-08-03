ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Wisconsin Semi Truck Driver Faints, Crashes Into Home

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The driver of a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a Winnebago home July 25 after he fainted while behind the wheel, according to FOX 6 News . An 8-month-old baby was inside the home at the time of the accident.

The initial report stated that alcohol and drugs were not suspected , and blood testes were taken, according to WEAU News . The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office recently announced he driver, a 63-year-old man from Little Chute, went unconscious due to a medical condition and lost control of the semi, which caused it to veer off the interstate. He suffered minor injuries from the crash.

According to officials, the semi was traveling southbound on I-41 at about 6 p.m. when it veered off the road. It ran through a safety fence line, crossed the frontage road and crashed into a residence on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vineland. An 8-month-old baby boy, Martin Stechner III, was inside the home at the time, and he died at the scene of the crash.

The family of the child has requested privacy and directed questions to their attorneys. In addition, a local non-profit organization launched a community effort to help the child's family through this difficult time.

