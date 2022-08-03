This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities like Emma Stone , Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande may be recognizable to people around the world, but they all had to grow up somewhere before finding their spot in the limelight .

FamilyMinded looked at where some of the biggest celebrities were born and grew up to determine the most famous celebrity who came out of each state. According to the site:

"...Before they were rich and famous and recognized everywhere they went, they all had to start somewhere. With dreams of making it big, they worked hard, caught a break, and became the stars we see today."

The most famous person from Louisiana is Reese Witherspoon , according to the report. Whether you recognize her from her iconic role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde or from producing films like the newly-released Where the Crawdads Sing , Witherspoon has represented the Pelican State and left her mark on the entertainment industry.

The Oscar-winning actress, who won the Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk the Line , was born in New Orleans on March 22, 1976. Though she is Louisiana's most famous celebrity, she also grew up in Tennessee.

