TherapeuticsMD Stock Went Down By Over 8% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Nano Dimension‘s pre-market value is already 6.32% down. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Nano Dimension (NNDM) jumping 2.65% to $3.48. NASDAQ rose 0.41% to $12,720.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session.

