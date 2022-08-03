Read on triad-city-beat.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
6 big ideas for small garden spaces
Garden designer Chris Collins knows only too well what it’s like gardening in a small space, given that his London home only offers him a balcony.Yet he has created a beautiful haven on that balcony, attracting bees and butterflies, including flowers and edibles and creating a beautiful oasis away from the urban grime. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CM Collins Horticulture (@cmcollins_hort)So at this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World Live event, Collins, head of organic horticulture at Garden Organic...
Comments / 0