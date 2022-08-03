Read on www.mlb.com
Winker hits slam, Mariners drop Angels 6-3; Ohtani shaken up
SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Winker’s slam – the second of the season for Seattle and...
MLB
LIVE on Peacock: MVP candidates battle in Cleveland
Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock right now. AL MVP candidates anchor both lineups; Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Cleveland's José Ramírez were among the top...
MLB
Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll
When you're doing the things Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are doing, it's easy to see why the two sluggers are atop our MVP poll for the third consecutive survey. Judge's prodigious power display over the past three weeks for the Yankees and Goldschmidt's continued excellence at the plate for the Cardinals made them overwhelming favorites in our balloting. Most of the other names in the top five in each league are familiar from our last vote, but there has been some shifting in the rankings.
MLB
Ranking the contenders by playoff urgency
The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the magic happens. A year ago, the Braves had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and were amid what seemed to be a desperate Trade Deadline clamor to cobble together something resembling a Major League outfield. Two and a half months later, they’d won the World Series. October is what it’s all about.
MLB
Brewers' brass breaks down Hader trade
MILWAUKEE -- As the Brewers celebrated their past on Friday and tried to get the present back on the rails, principal owner Mark Attanasio and president of baseball operations David Stearns responded to fan backlash stemming from the surprising trade of All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres. A 5-1...
MLB
Cueto sharp (again) in CG, but bats quiet in Texas
ARLINGTON -- White Sox manager Tony La Russa discussed his team’s 3-2 setback to the Rangers for a few minutes following the Thursday night opener of this four-game set at Globe Life Field. But La Russa really only needed his final two words to describe a rather nondescript contest.
MLB
New look in NL West, but same result
LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, the Padres have been the talk of the baseball world. San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Nationals, along with All-Star Josh Bell. They also made separate deals for All-Star closer Josh Hader and infielder Brandon Drury. On paper, the Padres...
MLB
Lucky 13: Cease's stingy streak makes MLB history
ARLINGTON – The 2-1 White Sox victory over the Rangers Friday night at Globe Life Field was a game featuring a couple of pitching milestones for the visitors. Dylan Cease, who allowed one run over six innings, recorded his 13th straight start allowing one earned run or less. He became the first non-opener to accomplish this feat since ERA became an official stat (1913), and has allowed a paltry total of five earned runs over his last 76 innings pitched.
MLB
Happy and relaxed, Rays cruise to decisive win
DETROIT -- After Brandon Lowe flied out to center field in the first inning Thursday night at Comerica Park, Yandy Díaz approached the Rays’ slugging second baseman in the dugout to deliver a good-natured jab. “I told him he doesn't have any power,” Díaz said, laughing, through interpreter Manny Navarro.
MLB
Willson enjoys Wrigley moment as Cubs map post-Deadline future
CHICAGO -- The Wrigley Field faithful had already given Willson Contreras a rousing ovation, welcoming him home after trade rumors never became reality. It was the catcher's turn to show his thanks to the only home fans he has ever known. "To be honest, I was looking forward to doing...
MLB
Contreras finding peace of mind with Deadline in rear-view
ST. LOUIS -- Marcus Stroman has already seen a difference in the demeanor of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras now that the Trade Deadline is behind him. The pitcher said it was noticeable in a chat they had before Thursday's doubleheader. "He just said he feels like he can take a...
MLB
Are the Blue Jays following the Raptors' title blueprint?
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As one of the biggest transactions in MLB history sent Juan Soto to San Diego and Toronto’s American League rivals loaded up for a World Series run, the Blue Jays made a series of moves for complementary pieces.
MLB
Keller posts another gem, but Bucs blanked
BALTIMORE -- That fantastic version of Mitch Keller that emerged in July? He showed up again for the right-hander’s first August start. Keller was excellent once again Friday night, despite taking the hard-luck loss in the Pirates’ 1-0 defeat by the Orioles at Camden Yards. Holding the upstart O's to one run over six efficient innings, Keller thrived despite not missing many bats and came away unscathed after taking a comebacker to the right foot in his final inning.
MLB
'We're all frustrated': Emotions flare as Giants' slide continues
SAN FRANCISCO -- Umpire-manager-player confrontations are commonplace in baseball, but this particular one during the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park came with a twist. All parties -- San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and relief pitcher Jarlín García -- were actually in agreement about the overlying issue that caused the brief fracas.
MLB
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
MLB
New acquisition Siri a bolt of lightning for Rays
DETROIT -- It was hard to miss the bright gold chain Jose Siri wore when he first met with the Tampa Bay media in front of his new locker at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. So I had to ask: What does the “100” around his neck -- angled upward and underlined twice, like an expensive emoji -- mean?
MLB
Peterson giving Mets decision to consider
NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
MLB
Gibson takes perfecto into 7th in 'fun night' for Phils
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Gibson started to think about the possibility probably at the same time as everybody else. He started to think about a perfect game in the fourth inning. “I don’t know how guys don’t think about it that early,” Gibson said following Friday night’s 7-2 victory over the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. “Once you make it the first time through the order and you’re in the fourth inning and you haven’t had a baserunner, you’re thinking about it.”
MLB
Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start
PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
