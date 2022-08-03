(UPDATE) Fatal crop dusting accident in W. Iowa: Pilot identified

Read on www.kjan.com
1 dead in NW Iowa crash, Saturday, 1 injured
(Primghar, Iowa) – One person died and another was injured Saturday afternoon, during a collision between a full-size pickup truck and an SUV. The crash happened east of Primghar, in O’Brien County, at around 2-p.m. The Iowa State Patrol reports 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm, of Storm Lake, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Roads L-54 and B-40.
[UPDATE] ISP: An Earlham man died, an Exira man and 1 other was injured in multi-vehicle crashes on I-80 Friday morning
(Dallas County, Iowa) – One person died and two others were were injured during two separate, multi-vehicle accidents Friday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the first crash that happened at around 6:45-a.m., two-miles east of Des Soto, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ryan Hougham, of Earlham. He was wearing his seat belt, but died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines.
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A District Court Judge in Pottawattamie County has sentenced a Nebraska man to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison on weapons charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Jesse Dean Seifert, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 77 months in prison for charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. The sentence is consecutive to any state prison sentence. Seifert must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Update 8/6/22: Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory for today and tonight
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect from Noon until 9-p.m. today (Saturday), for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in western Iowa. And, a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all but the northern two-tiers of counties in Iowa. Expect heat index values (what it feels like), of up to...
Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison, Iowa Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison
(Sioux City, Iowa) – A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday (August 4, 2022), to 17 years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drought conditions worsen, some corn & soybean plants are ‘suffering’
(Radio Iowa) – Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, but the northwest region is being hit hardest. Don Kass farms in Plymouth County, which is in extreme drought. He says his crops have been faring well so far, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress. “It’s kind of spotty,” Kass says. “Some fields look like they’re there okay. Other fields, you can see that it’s lighter soil and that the lack of moisture is profound and they’re really suffering.”
AMS Open House set to take place next Friday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A little more than a year and two-weeks after a fire heavily damaged the Atlantic Middle School (AMS), an Open House for the building is set to take place. According to Atlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber, the event will take place August 12th, from 2-until 6-p.m. Members of the community are welcome to tour the newly reconstructed facility that sustained fire, smoke and water damage during a July 27, 2021 fire that began on the roof of the building.
Absentee ballot requests for Sept. 13 Special Election in Harlan are now available
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections reports “Absentee ballot REQUESTS for the September 13th Special Election for the Harlan Community Schools Bond Measure, are now available.” He said also, “Methods to obtain a request and other information include:. 1. Call 712-755-3831 ext.6 only one...
