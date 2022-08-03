ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two trials, 'hundreds of thousands' of pieces of evidence, result in five convictions of Treasure Valley counterfeit cell phone ring

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Defense Attorneys#Sentencing#Treasure Valley#Jury Trial#Idaho#The U S Senate#Seco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Samsung
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Beast

KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say

A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme

The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies

A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy