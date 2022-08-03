Two trials, 'hundreds of thousands' of pieces of evidence, result in five convictions of Treasure Valley counterfeit cell phone ring

Read on www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
California police discover underground bunker full of stolen goods in homeless encampment
A commercial burglary incident led San Jose police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment containing thousands of dollars in stolen items. "The investigation led them to a homeless encampment," the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter, adding that they located an "underground bunker" containing "approximately $100,000 worth of stolen goods."
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
CNBC
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Saying Anti-Trumpers Set His Truck Alight Did it Himself: Officials
A Minnesota man has been indicted after he allegedly staged an arson attack at his home. According to ABC5, the U.S. Attorney's Office has claimed Denis Vladimirovich Molla, 29, staged the fire at his Brooklyn Center camper in September 2020. Authorities have since charged Molla with two counts of wire...
A man said his camper was set on fire over a Trump flag. Now, officials say he set the blaze himself.
A Minnesota man who said his garage door was vandalized with graffiti and his camper was set on fire because of a “Trump 2020” flag displayed on it is facing fraud charges after he allegedly set the fire and spray painted the graffiti himself. Denis Vladmirovich Molla, of...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Daily Beast
KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say
A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital murder...
Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme
A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Barry Morphew, who had been charged in death of wife Suzanne Morphew, pleads guilty to casting her ballot for Trump
A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600, The Denver Post reported. He avoids...
insideedition.com
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
