This Is California's Highest Elevated Road

Photo: Getty Images

The highest elevated road in the entire state winds for miles through beautiful mountains and forests . As you drive on this road, you climb 3,179 feet into the air within the span of 10.4 miles.

According to KTLA , the highest elevated paved road in all of California is Rock Creek Road. This road winds through the Inyo National Forest, reaching an elevation of 10,239 feet.

Here is what KTLA had to say about Rock Creek Road:

"Rock Creek Road is the highest paved road for public use in California. Starting on the west side of Highway 395, drivers will gain 3,179 feet over the 10.4-mile length of road. Some grades can be up to 10 to 15 percent, with the average grade being around 5.79 percent. The roadway is usually not cleared until May or early June and the weather is incredibly unpredictable, given the elevation and the propensity of snow. The scenic drive will take you up and through a narrow mountain valley towards Rock Creek Lake and eventually to Little Lakes Valley Trail Parking. The start of the road is about 250 miles or a five-hour drive southeast from Sacramento."

For more of the highest elevated road in California visit HERE .