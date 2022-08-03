ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiKYO_0h3dTqXA00

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals.

On Wednesday, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story.

One of the photos he posted can be seen in the screenshot captured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29M4Fs_0h3dTqXA00
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story

Butler is coming off a fantastic season where he made the sixth NBA All-Star Game of his career.

The former Maquette star averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

He also averaged a very impressive 1.6 steals per game.

The Heat finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

In the second-round, they beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (Butler's former team) in six games.

However, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics beat the Heat in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami, Florida.

After beating the Heat, the Celtics would go on to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors won the series in Game 6 to take home their fourth NBA Championship in just the last eight seasons.

As for Butler, he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and they have been one of the best teams in the league since he arrived.

In 2020, they beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals and went to the NBA Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have been to the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that Butler has been with the franchise.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
hypebeast.com

The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection

In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Sports

Sixers' preseason schedule includes two meetings with Cavs

The Sixers and Cavs will get to know each other a bit better this preseason. Two of the four matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 preseason slate are with Cleveland. Below is the Sixers’ full schedule, which the team announced Friday afternoon. The two home games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy