Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US

Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph) 11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
Mays Landing Landmark Named One Of NJ’s Most Instagrammable Spots
One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. Believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey. Since that's the case, it may not need further...
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Know Which Cooler Is Best For A New Jersey Beach Day? You May Be Wrong
I'm no ignoramus to the whole "which cooler is best" debate, okay? Every single one of my guy friends and male family members pretty much debates this weekly during hunting season and the summertime. It's always the same argument. On one side, it's the Yeti-obsessed brand freaks. On the other...
New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant
A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant. And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong. Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos. No hoagies, either. It's chicken. Editors...
Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet
We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey
When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
Why Bruce Springsteen Tickets Are Astronomically Priced In New Jersey
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
