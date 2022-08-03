‘She-Hulk’ EPs Address VFX Community’s Criticism of Marvel: ‘We Stand in Solidarity’

“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.

