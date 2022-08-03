‘She-Hulk’ EPs Address VFX Community’s Criticism of Marvel: ‘We Stand in Solidarity’

Read on www.thewrap.com
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’
“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
Warner Bros. to Enact a 10-Year Plan for DC Films: ‘We Think We Could Make It Better’
Just days after killing a nearly completed “Batgirl” film, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav discussed his overall plan for DC films going forward on Thursday’s earnings call. “You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav...
Rosario Dawson Credits Carrie Fisher for Her Path to Joining ‘Star Wars’ Universe: ‘She Sprinkled Some Magic Fairy Dust on Me’
She was our princess, she was our general, and as it turns out, Carrie Fisher might’ve been a contributing factor to Rosario Dawson joining the live-action Star Wars universe. At least, Dawson herself likes to think so. Dawson is set to star in her own “Ahsoka” series next year...
‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ Filmmakers Opt to Record the Movie’s Score… After It’s Killed by Warner Bros.
“Batgirl” wasn’t the only nearly completed Warner Bros. film that was killed last week, but in the case of the animated sequel “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” the film’s producer and co-writer opted to continue working on the film even after it was cancelled. Both “Batgirl” and...
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?
With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
Lashana Lynch to Star as Rita Marley in Untitled Bob Marley Biopic for Paramount
Lashana Lynch has been cast as Rita Marley in Paramount Pictures’ Untitled Bob Marley biopic about the reggae legend, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film will star Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role as Bob Marley. Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of the Will...
Yara Shahidi Expands Overall Deal With ABC Signature to Include Onyx Collective
Yara Shahidi is expanding her overall deal with Disney. The “grown-ish” star and executive producer has extended her current deal with ABC Signature to also include a partnership with Onyx Collective. Through her 7th Sun production company, Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi, will continue to develop and...
How Demand for the HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo Will Stack Up in the Streaming Wars | Charts
The combined Warner Bros. Discovery library will make it a viable threat to Netflix and Disney. Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s planned HBO Max-Discovery+ offerings can place the company’s platform right in the mix of domestic streaming leaders Netflix, Hulu and Disney. Set to launch in summer 2023,...
Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective
Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes 4DX/ScreenX’s First Film to Gross $50 Million
The overwhelming box office success of Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has trickled down to every sector of the movie theater industry, as premium format company CJ 4DPLEX reports that Tom Cruise’s film has grossed $50 million in combined ticket sales from its 4DX and ScreenX formats.
‘Luck’ Director Peggy Holmes Talks Re-teaming With John Lasseter
“Luck” is available to turn your day around, right now. The inaugural feature from Skydance Animation, an ambitious division of the production company that is being overseen by former Pixar bigwig John Lasseter, has finally arrived on Apple TV+. “Luck” is the tale of a young girl named Sam...
‘I Love My Dad’ Film Review: Patton Oswalt Catfishing Saga Flirts With Comedy and Tragedy
If an episode of “Seinfeld” got struck by gamma radiation, hulked out and wandered into the world by its tragic, bizarre self, it might look a little like writer-director James Morosini’s “I Love My Dad.”. It’s a film about someone who, for perhaps sympathetic reasons, does...
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada to Stay On for Time Being Post-‘Batgirl’
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada is staying at DC for the time being after Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to release “Batgirl.”. Additionally, according to two insiders with knowledge of the situation, Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy want Hamada to stay.
Does ‘Bullet Train’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?
“Bullet Train” is weird and wild and undeniably bloody, taking audiences on a 2-hour journey across Japan. But if you’re here, that probably means you’re wondering what happens at the end of the line. In simpler terms: you want to know if “Bullet Train” has a post-credits scene.
Michael Shannon Was Almost Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’
Some casting what-ifs make perfect sense when you hear them; others are utterly mystifying. This new revelation from producer Kelly McCormick falls into the latter category. When discussing the cornucopia of cameos in this week’s very fun “Bullet Train” with Indiewire, McCormick let slip that Michael Shannon (who has a small role in “Bullet Train” as the movie’s big bad) was originally supposed to be cybernetically enhanced, time-traveling heavy Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
