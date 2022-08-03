ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘She-Hulk’ EPs Address VFX Community’s Criticism of Marvel: ‘We Stand in Solidarity’

By Natalie Oganesyan
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’

“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’

“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Jon Bass
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Josh Segarra
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Benedict Wong
TheWrap

Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfx#Marvel Comics#Solidarity
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?

With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TheWrap

Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective

Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Luck’ Director Peggy Holmes Talks Re-teaming With John Lasseter

“Luck” is available to turn your day around, right now. The inaugural feature from Skydance Animation, an ambitious division of the production company that is being overseen by former Pixar bigwig John Lasseter, has finally arrived on Apple TV+. “Luck” is the tale of a young girl named Sam...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Does ‘Bullet Train’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Bullet Train” is weird and wild and undeniably bloody, taking audiences on a 2-hour journey across Japan. But if you’re here, that probably means you’re wondering what happens at the end of the line. In simpler terms: you want to know if “Bullet Train” has a post-credits scene.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Michael Shannon Was Almost Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

Some casting what-ifs make perfect sense when you hear them; others are utterly mystifying. This new revelation from producer Kelly McCormick falls into the latter category. When discussing the cornucopia of cameos in this week’s very fun “Bullet Train” with Indiewire, McCormick let slip that Michael Shannon (who has a small role in “Bullet Train” as the movie’s big bad) was originally supposed to be cybernetically enhanced, time-traveling heavy Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy