ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Eilish McColgan claim golds

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Robbie Neilson says Hearts 'need to win every derby' as Hibs match looms

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian. Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 7 August Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:15. Robbie Neilson says "you need to win every derby"...
SOCCER
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish

England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Mccolgan
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
The Associated Press

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker back in squad after lengthy injury absence

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30. Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive...
SOCCER
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan

Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Commonwealth Games#Bbc Red Button#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport
BBC

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says side did not deserve more from draw at Fulham

Liverpool were hoping for the perfect start against newly promoted Fulham. Instead they launched their 2022-23 season by dropping two points and suffered another worrying injury problem, with boss Jurgen Klopp demanding a "massive improvement". One game into the new season they are already playing catch-up, but should Liverpool fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season

It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Man City: Erling Haaland scores twice as Man City turn on style

Erling Haaland opened his Manchester City goal account and demonstrated the huge threat he will pose this season as the champions began the defence of their Premier League crown in impressive fashion at West Ham United. The brilliant 22-year-old Norwegian striker delivered exactly what City manager Pep Guardiola wanted following...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy