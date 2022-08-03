Development remains key for Rutgers Football heading into 2022 season

Read on www.onthebanks.com
Kyonte Hamilton set to begin year No.2 at Rutgers as two-sport athlete
Year No.2 of college football is right around the corner for Rutgers defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton. However, there has been little break in the action as he doubled as a wrestler for the Scarlet Knights this fall. That made for a very different offseason in which he spent a lot of time on the wrestling mat as opposed to the weight room. Following Friday’s practice, Hamilton talked about the transition from wrestling back to football.
4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers
On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
Camden point guard Cian Medley commits to Saint Louis
Camden High School point guard Cian Medley is headed to the Atlantic 10 Conference. The 6-foot, 155-pound Class of 2023 floor general committed to Saint Louis on Saturday, choosing them over Robert Morris, Florida Gulf Coast and Illinois-Chicago. “I picked them because of the winning, competitive, family culture the program...
These 9 N.J. towns once had a different name. One was Boiling Springs.
If you’re heading to a concert or a football game at MetLife Stadium, you won’t see any road signs that welcome you to Boiling Springs. That was the original name of East Rutherford, the Bergen County borough that serves as home to the sprawling Meadowlands sports complex where New York’s two NFL teams play their home games.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater
IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep teacher nominated for statewide award
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark has nominated its Teacher of the Year, Juliette Wester, a history teacher at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, for the New Jersey Council for American Private Education’s 2022 New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award. NJCAPE...
NJ places to pick your own apples and pumpkins this fall
Nothing says autumn more than carving jack-o-lanterns and drinking apple cider. Although the end of summer is near, there’s lots to look forward to once the leaves start to change colors. New Jersey offers numerous farms to satisfy your apple and pumpkin picking needs. Some even offer hayrides and...
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bikales completes Air Force pilot training familiarization course
COLUMBUS, MS — South Orange and Millburn resident Elias Bikales, 15, has completed a U.S. Air Force–led program in Columbus, Miss., that offers Civil Air Patrol cadets the opportunity to train side-by-side with Air Force pilot trainees. Bikales trained with military flight simulators, pilot oxygen masks, nausea-inducing spinning machines and other high-tech equipment during the weeklong program. The program, called Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, is highly selective and included 30 cadets coming from as far away as Alaska and Puerto Rico. Bikales was one of just two participants from the Northeast.
New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd
Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor asks state watchdog to examine state university’s flagging finances
Gov. Phil Murphy urged a state watchdog to delve into the flagging finances of New Jersey City University amid reports the state school had depleted its reserves and plunged itself into debt. Murphy’s request comes about a month after the university declared a financial emergency and its longtime president, Sue...
thedigestonline.com
The VMAs Are Coming to Prudential Center
The 39th MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will be held in Newark at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
essexnewsdaily.com
Green honors former resident, veteran following her 100th birthday
RUSKIN, FL — Former East Orange resident Gladys E. Blount, who celebrated her 100th birthday this past June, was one of 855 women who were selected from more than 6,000 African American women serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II to become part of the exclusive all-black, all-female 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Blount, who is reportedly one of only six surviving members, was honored in her Ruskin, Fla., home on July 26 by East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green.
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
