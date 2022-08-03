ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVU Football Practice Photo Gallery II

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from the first week of West Virginia's 2022 fall football practice. The Mountaineers have worked out under sunny skies for most of the week as they prepare for the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RCB's George prepares to lead reshaped offense

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If Robert C. Byrd football is going to rebound from a difficult end to last season and take the next step toward a state championship, senior starting quarterback Nick George is likely to be a big part of it. The Flying Eagles offense in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mark Henry Huffman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WVNews

Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses (copy)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Bradley Austin Holt, 24, Shinnston, and Lucie Elisabeth Stewart, 18, Shinnston.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Floor#The Mountaineers#American Football#College Football
WVNews

WVU Medicine United Hospital Center adds 3 new doctors

BRIDGEPORT — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center recently welcomed three new doctors to its staff: Yousef Abdel-Aziz, M.D., MPH; James “Lewis” Akers, D.O.; and Devan N. Makati, M.D., FASN. Abdel-Aziz began his preliminary year of internal medicine at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

2nd annual Lurch Fest held in Philippi, West Virginia

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of people turned out in Philippi Saturday for the second annual Lurch Fest. The one-day festival began last year as a way to celebrate Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who brought to life the character Lurch in the TV sitcom “The Addams Family.”
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Linda Kay Given

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Kay Given, 75, of Clarksburg passed away at her residenc…
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Lurch Fest

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of individuals turned out in Philippi Saturday for the se…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Aug. 19-20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient....
WALKERSVILLE, WV
WVNews

“Celebrate America?” — the rest of the story

A few weeks ago, I dedicated this space to the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s (WSO) July performance at Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheatre. In my column (“Celebrate America?” July 10), I shared the audience’s disappointment in this year’s WSO program. In short, the majority of those in...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Lara Gutierrez to Purpose Properties, parcels in Grant District, $10,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy