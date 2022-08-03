Read on www.thedowneypatriot.com
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Canyon News
Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home
SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
celebsbar.com
Parents hog-tie child for 10 hours next to hotel bed to stop him eating sweets
READ MORE: Single mums nicked £2k worth of toiletries from Boots to cope with cost of living crisisCops arrived on the scene at the Baymont Hotel in Northwood, Ohio, on July 22, where they found the boy hog-tied on the floor of one of the hotel rooms where the family was living.Court documents reveal the boy "had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles" on the floor, where he had been for about 9.5 hours from 3am until police arrived at 12.30pm.Mr Sosnowicz was reportedly in the room with the child when police arrived, as were two other children - a six-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were not tied up.The boy's step-father claimed the boy was tied up because he "gets into things".
Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman
The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
‘I don’t feel safe to be here anymore’: El Monte sneaker shop shuttered after repeated break-ins
An El Monte business owner is shutting down his brick-and-mortar shop after a group of bandits broke into his store and made off with merchandise, then another break-in was attempted. Exchanged Hype, a high-end sneaker store, opened in owner Efrain Gonzalez’s native El Monte in February. The shop in Tito’s Plaza was broken into right […]
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing
Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
‘We forgive her’: Family of woman killed in Windsor Hills crash says driver will have to live with consequences
Loved ones gathered on Saturday and Sunday at the site of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills that claimed six lives. They joined in prayer and solace – finding comfort among each other in their search for strength. “She was my first best friend. The first person I knew. The first person I probably had […]
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
Antelope Valley Press
Alleged dog walker shooter caught in AV
PALMDALE — A man suspected in the attempted killing of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in 2021, was arrested in Palmdale, four months after he was mistakenly released from custody, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested, Wednesday afternoon, at a residence in the 1900...
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
beverlypress.com
Loco Coco opens on Abbot Kinney
A plant-based New York import has opened its first bright pink shop in Venice offering a spacious dining patio and some indoor seating. Come in for a variety of superfood-based bowls, smoothies with over 40 superfood boosters and soft serve. The energy-efficient building is solar powered, and the bowls and utensils are made from recycled coconuts and solely biodegradable packaging. Comfortable outdoor furniture is provided by Kartel and Roly Poly. Free wifi is offered for guests and art by local talent is displayed. Owner Max Alcobi hopes to establish some strong roots in the community hosting workshops and fundraisers. Open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. loco-coco.com. 1202 Abbot Kinney.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
