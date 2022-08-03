ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints training camp, Day 7 observations: You still can't guard Michael Thomas

By LUKE JOHNSON
NOLA.com
 4 days ago
Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.
