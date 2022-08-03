‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’ Slated for Fall 2024 Release

Read on www.thewrap.com
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ Filmmakers Opt to Record the Movie’s Score… After It’s Killed by Warner Bros.
“Batgirl” wasn’t the only nearly completed Warner Bros. film that was killed last week, but in the case of the animated sequel “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” the film’s producer and co-writer opted to continue working on the film even after it was cancelled. Both “Batgirl” and...
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
How to Watch ‘Prey': Is the New ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species. The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which...
‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’
“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Rosario Dawson Credits Carrie Fisher for Her Path to Joining ‘Star Wars’ Universe: ‘She Sprinkled Some Magic Fairy Dust on Me’
She was our princess, she was our general, and as it turns out, Carrie Fisher might’ve been a contributing factor to Rosario Dawson joining the live-action Star Wars universe. At least, Dawson herself likes to think so. Dawson is set to star in her own “Ahsoka” series next year...
How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?
With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
How to Watch ‘Luck': Is the Animated Film Streaming?
It’s your lucky day! AppleTV’s newest animated film, “Luck,” comes out Friday, Aug. 5. With voice acting from Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda, the fantasy comedy will explore what happens when the unluckiest person stumbles into the Land of Luck. If you’re feeling lucky, here’s how...
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes 4DX/ScreenX’s First Film to Gross $50 Million
The overwhelming box office success of Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has trickled down to every sector of the movie theater industry, as premium format company CJ 4DPLEX reports that Tom Cruise’s film has grossed $50 million in combined ticket sales from its 4DX and ScreenX formats.
How Demand for the HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo Will Stack Up in the Streaming Wars | Charts
The combined Warner Bros. Discovery library will make it a viable threat to Netflix and Disney. Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s planned HBO Max-Discovery+ offerings can place the company’s platform right in the mix of domestic streaming leaders Netflix, Hulu and Disney. Set to launch in summer 2023,...
Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over Upcoming Miniseries: 'They Stole My Life Story'
Click here to read the full article. Boxing champ Mike Tyson has made himself clear: He does not approve of Hulu’s upcoming limited series Mike. “Don’t let Hulu fool you,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” But he didn’t stop there. He doubled-down in the caption, writing: “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.” — In a...
Warner Bros. to Enact a 10-Year Plan for DC Films: ‘We Think We Could Make It Better’
Just days after killing a nearly completed “Batgirl” film, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav discussed his overall plan for DC films going forward on Thursday’s earnings call. “You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav...
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s Dilemma: Be Wall Street’s Superhero or Hollywood’s? | Analysis
The chief executive says he’s focused on long-term quality, but then the company’s stock dropped 14%. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav demonstrated on Thursday that he’s stuck on the horns of a dilemma that is the fate of a contemporary entertainment mogul: He wants to satisfy Wall Street and be beloved in Hollywood.
Peacock Orders Coming-of-Age Thriller ‘Hysteria!’ Straight to Series
Peacock has ordered the coming-of-age thriller “Hysteria!” straight-to-series, it announced Friday. The series explores Americans’ dark history of mass hysteria through a shocking story set within the Satanic Panic. The logline reads: “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a...
‘I Love My Dad’ Film Review: Patton Oswalt Catfishing Saga Flirts With Comedy and Tragedy
If an episode of “Seinfeld” got struck by gamma radiation, hulked out and wandered into the world by its tragic, bizarre self, it might look a little like writer-director James Morosini’s “I Love My Dad.”. It’s a film about someone who, for perhaps sympathetic reasons, does...
‘Luck’ Director Peggy Holmes Talks Re-teaming With John Lasseter
“Luck” is available to turn your day around, right now. The inaugural feature from Skydance Animation, an ambitious division of the production company that is being overseen by former Pixar bigwig John Lasseter, has finally arrived on Apple TV+. “Luck” is the tale of a young girl named Sam...
