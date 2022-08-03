ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Observer

Hoffman & Associates Establishes $65M Fund for Development Projects

Hoffman & Associates, the developer behind Washington, D.C.’s $3.6 billion waterfront neighborhood The Wharf, has created a $65 million General Partner Fund, an investment vehicle that will target development projects currently led by the company. “We are seeing many opportunities across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and this fund will...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road

Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants

Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Apollo Theater receives huge restoration grant

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility. The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment. “I’ve worked so […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Rose Valley Capital#Cushman Wakefield#Meridian Capital
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Md. 355 Bridge Over Bennett Creek In Frederick County To Reopen

A replacement project has been completed. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Maryland Route 355 bridge over Bennett Creek in Frederick County is set to open this week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the original span built in 1924 has been replaced. The $20.1 million project began in 2019, and has been completed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl To Open New Maryland Store This Month

Hard discounter Lidl will open a new store in Reisterstown, Md., on Aug. 31, its 21st location in the state, the company announced. The fast-growing retailer, the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, had previously said it will open a new market in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Last month, Lidl opened its first Baltimore location. But this will be its ninth market in the greater Baltimore area.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month

Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Malia's Kitchen to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Will soon join the line-up of restaurants in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Started as a popular, family-owned food truck, Malia's is making the transition to bricks-and-mortar at the mall. The truck's menu includes crab cakes, chicken tenders, pork chops, fried chicken, pasta, hush puppies and funnel cake fries. Malia's Kitchen will bring homestyle cuisine to the food court starting this fall, the mall announced in a statement.
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy