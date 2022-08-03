Read on commercialobserver.com
Commercial Observer
Hoffman & Associates Establishes $65M Fund for Development Projects
Hoffman & Associates, the developer behind Washington, D.C.’s $3.6 billion waterfront neighborhood The Wharf, has created a $65 million General Partner Fund, an investment vehicle that will target development projects currently led by the company. “We are seeing many opportunities across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and this fund will...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road
Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Apollo Theater receives huge restoration grant
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility. The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment. “I’ve worked so […]
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
WTOP
Plans for new Frederick police HQ take a step forward with OK of $19.8M contract
The process of building a new headquarters for the police department in Frederick, Maryland, took another step forward Thursday when Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen approved a design and construction contract for the project. The mayor and board unanimously approved a $19.8 million design-build contract with...
wfmd.com
Md. 355 Bridge Over Bennett Creek In Frederick County To Reopen
A replacement project has been completed. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Maryland Route 355 bridge over Bennett Creek in Frederick County is set to open this week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the original span built in 1924 has been replaced. The $20.1 million project began in 2019, and has been completed.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl To Open New Maryland Store This Month
Hard discounter Lidl will open a new store in Reisterstown, Md., on Aug. 31, its 21st location in the state, the company announced. The fast-growing retailer, the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, had previously said it will open a new market in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Last month, Lidl opened its first Baltimore location. But this will be its ninth market in the greater Baltimore area.
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete. Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month
Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
rockvillenights.com
Malia's Kitchen to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will soon join the line-up of restaurants in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Started as a popular, family-owned food truck, Malia's is making the transition to bricks-and-mortar at the mall. The truck's menu includes crab cakes, chicken tenders, pork chops, fried chicken, pasta, hush puppies and funnel cake fries. Malia's Kitchen will bring homestyle cuisine to the food court starting this fall, the mall announced in a statement.
