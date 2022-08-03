Day 7 Recap: Browns John Johnson Thinks Grant Delpit can be one of the NFL's Best; Amari Cooper Back; More

Read on 247sports.com
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Joey Tanona Retires Due to Off-Season Injury
Notre Dame’s football roster reached the standard allotment of 85 scholarship players by means it never sought today with news that freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona would not participate, choosing to medically retire after suffering a severe head injury in an off-season car accident. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman...
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
Iowa State football: Big 12 coaches share their thoughts on Cyclones' program
The upcoming season for Iowa State football is not only highly-anticipated, but it comes with varying outside expectations, as well. As we get closer to the actual season, Athlon Sports polled anonymous Big 12 coaches around the league, who gave their seemingly honest thoughts about the Cyclones’ program. "This...
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Tennessee 'up there' among contenders for Top247 RB after latest visit
A highly ranked Class of 2024 running back visited Tennessee again last weekend after earning an offer from the Vols in June with a strong showing at one of their camps.
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Latest on cornerback Dijon Johnson and Ohio State
Everything Pete Golding said at Alabama's preseason Media Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its annual Media Day on Sunday at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, where head coach Nick Saban, defensive coordinator Pete Golding and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien spoke to reporters. Below is everything Golding said. “Our guys obviously have been working extremely hard this...
8/7 Arizona Football Practice Observations
Kurelic: Season focus; NIL reality check; Arvell Reese, Keon Keeley and Tackett Curtis
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) The football season has started with the Buckeyes beginning fall camp last week. But there is...
Michigan OC Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: 'Hard to see him being anything but really, really good'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
Michigan football: OC Matt Weiss talks recruiting, the QB competition and the Wolverines' offense
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
Washington Huskies Fall Camp Day 4 Practice Report
The first Sunday of fall camp was a gorgeous one on the western shores of Lake Washington. The Husky coaching staff ran the players through a nearly two-and-a-half our workout before giving them Monday off. To get some "news" of the way, sixth-year senior OT Jaxson Kirkland, who missed all...
Zack Marshall cuts list to Cal, Michigan and Utah, will announce later this month
Carlsbad (Calif.) tight end Zack Marshall has cut his list of schools down to three and locked in his commitment date as well. Marshall is set to commit on August 13 and will choose from a final three of Cal, Michigan and Utah. “I’m ready,” Marshall said. “I feel really...
