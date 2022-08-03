Avon-Washington Township Public Library Presents Celebrating Avon – September 24th

Read on wyrz.org
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
readthereporter.com
The British invade Hamilton County!
The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
indyschild.com
7 Local Playdates Spots that Adults Will Enjoy Too
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. 7 spots near Indianapolis for playdate parents can enjoy too:. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and...
Indiana Family Transforms Old Gymnasium Into Open Concept Home You Gotta See to Believe [PHOTOS]
It seems like such a waste when you drive by old buildings that aren't being used anymore. If you are like me, you can think of some really good uses for them. All it would take is someone with the time and money to give the building a good dose of TLC.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Eagles hosts Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was very hot outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show Saturday afternoon. Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School student who died in a car crash over a year ago. A wide variety of classic cars from...
WTHI
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
WANE-TV
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon
THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct 19, 2022 – presale code
The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to purchase great seats before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Bloomington, IN!!...
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
