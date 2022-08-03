Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth

Read on squatchrocks.com
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend
There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
Downtown Two Harbors Businesses Prepare For Festival Of Sail Visitors
There are a lot of folks making their way to Two Harbors this weekend for the Festival of Sail. The Festival of Sail usually happens in Duluth, but due to major construction projects on Duluth's freeway interchange, the festival was moved up the shore to the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area
Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
Minnesota State Fair Adds New Cheese Curd Tacos to 2022 Food Lineup
Until now, I wasn't planning on going to the Minnesota State Fair this year, but this new food added to the 2022 food roster has me rethinking that decision. The Minnesota State Fair announced two new food vendors being added for the 2022 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, one is Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips, and the other is Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Chilfest 2.0 Music Festival Bringing Live Music To Cloquet
Live music - and more - is coming to Cloquet later this month with Chilfest 2.0. The day-long event will be packed with art, merchandise and more. While it may seem summer is almost over, we still have a month left to enjoy all that it has to offer and that means live music and fun outdoor events. One of those is Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth.
Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails
At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts
It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions
Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
Minnesota’s Declining Water Levels Affecting Boat Launches and Retrievals
Boat owners across the Northland have likely encountered low water levels recently in certain areas which can wreak havoc on the boat launch and retrieval processes. This is especially true south of the Twin Ports area. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, low water levels in much of...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
What’s The Best Way To Start A LLC In Wisconsin?
I have a few gigs outside of the radio business that are getting to the point of me needing to get some income on the books. Instead of going the 1099 route, I decided to start a Limited Liablitly Company or LLC. Doing so gives me some more options for...
8 Reasons Wisconsin Backroads Are The Best For Motorcycle Rides
This last week I found myself with an unusual amount of free time. Our kids were off doing summer activities, so I had some time in the afternoon to myself. I rode a lot through Wisconsin and took the long way to several destinations. As I was riding, I couldn't...
