newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
suncommunitynews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.
northcountrynow.com
Canton man swims for Hospice
Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
wwnytv.com
Town weighs options for crumbling street
NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A temporary solution is agreed upon for how to deal with a street that’s washing away in Nicholville. As for a permanent solution, we learn what the options are. For more than a month, the residents of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville...
suncommunitynews.com
Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances
QUEENSBURY | Armed officers will soon be on guard at the unlocked entrances to the Warren County Municipal Center — including the entry to the Department of Motor Vehicles office — following recent decisions by county leaders to boost security on the government campus. Warren County supervisors have...
wwnytv.com
Mohawks: Grasse River clean-up is “devastating failure”
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A deal which saved Alcoa more than a billion dollars is a “devastating failure” when it comes to cleaning up the Grasse River. That’s according to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2013,...
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
mychamplainvalley.com
Battle of Plattsburgh Commemorative events announced
Plattsburgh, NY — A popular annual event is back, as festivities are now being announced for the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Event. The event will run from September 8 through the 11th with a parade, re-enactments from the battle, and exhibits to show what it was like to live during the war.
nylcv.org
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
WCAX
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
Advocates urge action for Adirondack Rail Trail
ARTA plans to hire executive director; OSI applies for grant for trailhead development. There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Adirondack Rail Trail, a multi-use path that would connect Lake Placid to Tupper Lake but advocates intend to lend a flare. According to Lee Keet, secretary...
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
WNYT
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region
Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022 there...
Fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run
An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
