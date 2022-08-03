ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson

BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
BENSON, VT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Canton man swims for Hospice

Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
CANTON, NY
Town weighs options for crumbling street

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A temporary solution is agreed upon for how to deal with a street that’s washing away in Nicholville. As for a permanent solution, we learn what the options are. For more than a month, the residents of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville...
NICHOLVILLE, NY
Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances

QUEENSBURY | Armed officers will soon be on guard at the unlocked entrances to the Warren County Municipal Center — including the entry to the Department of Motor Vehicles office — following recent decisions by county leaders to boost security on the government campus. Warren County supervisors have...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Mohawks: Grasse River clean-up is “devastating failure”

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A deal which saved Alcoa more than a billion dollars is a “devastating failure” when it comes to cleaning up the Grasse River. That’s according to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2013,...
AKWESASNE, NY
Battle of Plattsburgh Commemorative events announced

Plattsburgh, NY — A popular annual event is back, as festivities are now being announced for the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Event. The event will run from September 8 through the 11th with a parade, re-enactments from the battle, and exhibits to show what it was like to live during the war.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
2022 New York State Legislative Wins

The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
POLITICS
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
MONTPELIER, VT
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney

Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WINOOSKI, VT
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region

Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

