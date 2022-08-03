NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.

