Who is Kelsi Taylor, Dane Cook’s fiancée 27 years his junior?

By Jolie Zenna
 4 days ago

Dane Cook is engaged after popping the question to his longtime girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, on July 13.

“She said yes!,” the comedian wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news on Aug. 2.

“Making my fiancée @itskelsitaylor laugh is my favorite sound. I love her with all my heart,” he added in another . “We’ve made beautiful memories over the last five years. There’s so much to celebrate as we look forward together. #grateful.”

Cook, 50, told People that his proposal to Taylor, 23, “was incredibly beautiful,” with “perfect” weather and a “spectacular” sunset.

“I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it,” he gushed. “I was just quite simply very happy.”

Now, Page Six is breaking down everything you need to know about Taylor, who is 27 years younger than the “Good Luck Chuck” star.

She’s a certified Pilates instructor
Kelsi Taylor is a certified pilates and TRX instructor, as well as a certified food therapist.
According to Taylor’s Instagram bio, she is a “🤸 Certified Pilates/TRX Instructor, 🥑 Certified Food Therapist/Nutritionist, ✨ Musician and 💕 Spreader of Positivity.”

Her feed is filled with plenty of pics and videos – along with tips and tricks – of how to lead a healthy, balanced lifestyle with the help of exercise and clean eating.

“It feels good to feel good 🥰✨,” she captioned a recent post , promoting her brand ambassador partnership with the popular activewear Fabletics.

She hails from Nevada
Taylor grew up in a small town in Nevada before moving to California.
The fitness guru previously revealed in a YouTube video posted in May 2019 that she grew up in a small town in Nevada but moved to California at the age of 12 to pursue her dream of becoming a musician.

“I kind of had a love-hate relationship with it,” she said about her hometown. “Once I started getting into my music, it just kind of made a lot more sense for me to come out here and pursue it.”

She also said that her two older siblings influenced her to embrace her more creative side and passion for music.

She dropped out of college
She took a few college credits before dropping out.
In order to kickstart her career as a singer, Taylor revealed in the aforementioned “Get To Know Me” video that she dropped out of college after taking a few credits.

“It was just so difficult. I could never figure out what to major in and I just never enjoyed school, really,” she admitted. “I kind of always do better in a creative environment.”

She dropped her first EP “Fear of Yourself” in 2018 and has been creating music ever since.

She and Cook started out as friends
The pair met in 2017 at a game night at Cook’s house.
Cook previously told fans that he met Taylor at his house during a game night in 2017.

“We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each other and then upgraded to love,” Cook said during an Instagram Live, per People .

She shares two dogs with Cook
Taylor and Cook have Instagram accounts for their two dogs.
The pair have already started their own little furry family. Together they have two dogs, Ripley and Chopper.

The pups both have their own Instagram accounts, run by Taylor and Cook.

