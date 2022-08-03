Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side

Read on www.capecod.com
Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
One woman transported to the hospital after car found with severe front-end damage on Route 140
A driver was injured after a crash this morning on Route 140. A call came into dispatch just after 7:30 a.m. for a car accident where the vehicle was in the median. Upon arrival, responders discovered a car crashed into the highway dividers on the northbound side at mile marker 12.6 in Lakeville with the driver injured and still in the vehicle.
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Sharon crash kills 24-year-old, hospitalizes two other drivers
The crash remains under investigation. A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Sharon Thursday evening resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved. At approximately 7:44 p.m., troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Exit 17, state police said. The man killed was Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24,...
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center.
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Kitchen fire doused in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich
HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for some time. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
