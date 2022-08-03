Read on www.5newsonline.com
Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon
Two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday morning in Cleburne County. The suspect was shot in the incident. On Saturday morning, August 6, a Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs police officer made contact with an individual concerning a call for service, a press release from the sheriff said. During their interaction, the suspect is alleged to have attacked the deputy and the officer with an edged weapon. The suspect was also shot during the altercation.
Deputy and police officer injured, person shot in Cleburne County during call for service
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
Conway police: 3 arrested in motel drug sting; methamphetamine, marijuana & handgun seized
Conway police said three people are facing felony charges after being arrested in a motel drug sting.
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
Police release dashcam, bodycam footage of Little Rock City Director’s arrest
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Arrest made by Little Rock Police in Little Rock 2020 murder
Police served a warrant in a Little Rock murder investigation.
Neighbor wants to move after NLR deadly shooting
Police are investigating how and why someone took a man's life Friday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened in the middle of the day at the West Scenic Apartments on West Scenic Drive.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
Police arrest suspect after shooting at North Little Rock apartments leaves one dead
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have identified 18-year-old Jaydin Alford as a suspect in the shooting death of one man at West Scenic Apartments on Friday, August 5. Officers were called to the scene in reference to a shooting, where they located a male victim...
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
