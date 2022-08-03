ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
neareport.com

Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon

Two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday morning in Cleburne County. The suspect was shot in the incident. On Saturday morning, August 6, a Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs police officer made contact with an individual concerning a call for service, a press release from the sheriff said. During their interaction, the suspect is alleged to have attacked the deputy and the officer with an edged weapon. The suspect was also shot during the altercation.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Counterfeit#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Police#Thc
5newsonline.com

Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATV

LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Fatal collision on S. University Ave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy