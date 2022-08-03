No one said they had to be around each other. Just let everyone else get together . Move on if you see each other be civil & move on. Kim I don't like & Olivia is trying push her view on everyone. Stay away from each other problem solved. & Move on
No one really knows what goes on behind closed doors. From the first episode of the series mama Kim held the reign and still does. I call B.S. on master manipulator Kim. Hey what do I know watching from the outside. Unfortunately I do believe the children including the adult children are victims.
Olivia is real good on getting her way by having others think they are choosing for themselves. Olivia is a master of deception. Poor Ethan sold his beautiful house because of her, moved away and stop speaking to his parents now just poor Kim. No wonder Kim decided to leave her husband and think of herself. As a mother you sacrifice yourself and for what, isolation from your own child. I hope that Ethan wakes up and sees what's going on. Olivia is a cancer in the family defending...
