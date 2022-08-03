Swimmers rescued after being blown out to sea on floatie near Kahala Beach

Read on www.kitv.com
Related
Man dies after crossing H-1 freeway in Kahala
A man is dead after he tried to cross the H1 freeway in Kahala, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway
A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
HFD finds pedestrian unconscious after hit by vehicle
HFD arrived at the scene and reported a 35-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and was found unconscious.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a purse snatching is asking for the public’s help in find the suspects who stole her cash, phone, credit cards and identity. Lilia Manangan, 70, says it happened on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. when she and her 92-year-old mother were waiting for the Handivan outside Liberty Dialysis near Target in Salt Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Honolulu police seek driver of deadly hit-and-run crash on H2 Freeway
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicular homicide case after a woman's body was found near the H-2 Freeway early Saturday morning. Detectives from the department's traffic division report the woman was walking southbound on the freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
Double decker bus hits tree, man hospitalized
Emergency Medical Services reported a male in his twenties in serious condition. around 3:45 p.m on Friday, August 5.
hawaiinewsnow.com
43-year-old man dies after being pulled from waters off Ko Olina
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 43-year-old man found floating in waters off Ko Olina has died. Authorities said the man was pulled from the ocean on July 30. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed on life support. Officials said...
Two found dead in Waikiki apartment identified
The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the two people who were found dead in a Waikiki apartment on Friday, July 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
50-yard boundary: Officers protecting mother seal and her baby from beachgoers
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - Hawaii officials are enforcing a 50-yard boundary around a monk seal named Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Starting this week, state conservation officers said they would block off the area to keep people away from the two to keep everyone safe. Officials...
KITV.com
Protecting monk seals: DLNR sets up 24/7 protection of Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach
New emergency rules are now in place in Waikiki, after a woman was recently bitten by a monk seal. Why the rules are expected to deter beachgoers from getting too close to the endangered animals. Law enforcement officers will cite beachgoers coming too close to Hawaiian monk seals. New emergency...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for an arsonist who broke into a Honolulu storage business and set it on fire. A neighbor called 911 just before midnight Friday to report smoke pouring out of StorKeeper Self Storage, located near the Hawaii Convention Center. “It’s always been a...
KITV.com
Law enforcement officers will cite beachgoers coming too close to Hawaiian monk seals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After calls to shut down Kaimana Beach, Hawaii is now stepping in to ensure public safety for both beachgoers and the endangered Hawaiian monk seals living there. Starting Aug. 4, law enforcement officers with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will be at Kaimana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway. According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a woman’s body was found on the H-2 freeway in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. prior to the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. According to police, it was reported that a female pedestrian...
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
Police officer injured during routine traffic stop
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision around 2:52 p.m. on Friday, August 5.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident in Kapolei
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an accident that occurred on Farrington Highway in Kapolei.
KITV.com
Female inmate at Oahu Correctional Center dies after being found unconscious in cell
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A female inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) died after being found unconscious in her cell on Monday. On Aug. 1, around 7:20 a.m., the 49-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell, OCCC officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grandmother is in critical condition after police say she was run over by her own SUV in a convenience store parking lot. Police say the SUV was parked in the lot just off Nuuanu Avenue near Kuakini Road about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses say they...
KITV.com
Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waianae kickboxer Joven Lopez and three other teens were arrested for second-degree assault on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the group attacking another student outside of Waianae High School. The attack was recorded on a cell phone camera on Aug. 2. On the video, Lopez, 17,...
Comments / 1