Milford, DE

Building safer communities with new Milford campaign: Keep Kids Alive Drive 25

By Anissa Lopez
WMDT.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Cape Gazette

Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society

District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape school supply drive underway thru Aug. 22

The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s fifth annual Caravan of Caring is now accepting school supplies and monetary donations to support Cape district students. CHEF officials are particularly interested in ensuring that students from low-income homes or those who are experiencing homelessness have supplies they need for success in the classroom. CHEF is also collecting monetary donations for technology and virtual needs to assist students.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

August proclaimed Academic Preparation Month in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – A recent proclamation by the Wicomico County Council recognizes August as Academic Preparation Month. The Wicomico County NAACP Branch #7028 spearheaded the initiative, as we’re told the organization always had a focus on education. Interim President Monica Brooks says moves like this are more...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton hosts National Night Out

Milton Memorial Park was the scene Aug. 3 for National Night Out, an event aimed at helping the community and first responders connect. The event was hosted by Milton Police Department and featured organizations such as Delaware State Police and Rehoboth Beach Police Department and community groups like Milton Arts Guild and Milton library. The event also featured food from Irish Eyes and train rides from the Milton Lions Club.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Search for partial liver intensifies for Lewes man

Travelers heading southbound on Route 1 over the Nassau bridge will see an unusual billboard in the beach area – one calling for help in saving a young man’s life. Located on the northbound side near Delaware Beach Storage Center, the billboard references Lewes man Matt Barry, 21, who needs a partial liver transplant.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington

Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness

OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes

BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex council defers vote on School Lane

Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State seeks those who abandoned dog that later died

  The Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services is seeking the public’s help to find the person or person responsible for abandoning a dog that died after being found, The dog was found clinging to life earlier this week in a crate left in the brush off North Little Creek Road in Dover. DelDOT workers who found her immediately ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas

DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County

Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Enlighten Me: Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood home

Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle and is associated with a 19th century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice. But it has fallen into disrepair and faces several obstacles to avoiding demolition by neglect. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Newly Listed 5-Bed Home in Rehoboth - 42 Maryland Avenue

Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

GMB engineer passes PE licensure exam

The architectural and engineering firm of George, Miles & Buhr LLC congratulates staff member Joshua T. Elliott, P.E. on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware. A Delmar native who currently resides in Ridgely, Md., Elliott...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Sharptown's 95th Annual Fireman's Carnival Underway

SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night. Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride. "The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by...
SHARPTOWN, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE

