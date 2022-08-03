Read on www.wandtv.com
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
WTHI
Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
WAND TV
Memorial wall rolled into Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A fallen officer mobile memorial wall rolled into Champaign. Beyond the Call of Duty's End of Watch Ride to Remember mobile wall parked in front of the Champaign Police Department on Saturday. The wall had photos of fallen officers. To learn more about the wall and the...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
WTHI
Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020. The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total. On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr.,...
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
MyWabashValley.com
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
myradiolink.com
ISP Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Wake of Fatal Crash
CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 5 conducted an in-depth investigation into the events leading up to a fatal traffic crash in Champaign County on June 12, 2022. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Justin T. Shields, a 21-year-old male of Rantoul, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) and Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 felony).
Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
WAND TV
Semi rollovers on I-70
TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND)- Teutopolis fire crews responded to a semi rollover crash just before noon on Thursday. According to officials, at around 11:27 a.m. Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer at the 103 mile-marker eastbound Interstate 70. Upon arrival crews found...
WAND TV
Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will hold fundraiser for teens involved in deadly US-51 crash
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will host a fundraiser for the teens involved in the US-51 crash near Assumption. The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will sponsor a rope sausage and pork tenderloin sandwich sale on Saturday, August 6 for the teens involved in a deadly crash on US-51 and Leafland Street.
fordcountychronicle.com
Sibley man gets 4 years in prison for burglary to barn near Gibson City
PAXTON — A 38-year-old Sibley man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for a burglary to a barn in rural Gibson City last year. In sentencing Robert A. Borders to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton also ordered Borders to serve 180 days’ incarceration in each of four other cases. The four six-month terms are to be served concurrently, resulting in no additional prison time.
WAND TV
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out […]
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A 54-year-old man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. It happened on Route 16 in Charleston. Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Darren F. Chism. While the vehicle was being searched an officer...
WAND TV
Volunteers build mobility ramps in Piatt County
CISCO, Ill. (WAND) — Keith Herbold spent his Friday morning working up a sweat. The muggy morning made building a new wooden mobility ramp a workout, but this isn't work — it's a labor of love. "My mother died 20 years ago and the last 25 years of...
‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
