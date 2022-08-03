PAXTON — A 38-year-old Sibley man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for a burglary to a barn in rural Gibson City last year. In sentencing Robert A. Borders to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton also ordered Borders to serve 180 days’ incarceration in each of four other cases. The four six-month terms are to be served concurrently, resulting in no additional prison time.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO