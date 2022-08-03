Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at checkpoint, recovers stolen vehicle

Read on www.cbp.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
CBP employee accused of assault arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, Eliomar Santos, is arrested in an alleged assault case. On July 31, Laredo police were called out to a disturbance by a home on Areca Drive. When they arrived, they were met by a woman who said she had left a home in the area after she was allegedly held against her will. She told police she was held in a closet allegedly by Santos.
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police hold active shooter drill at United Day School
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Under TEA’s school safety requirements, all Texas schools must hold two safety training sessions from public to private schools. All throughout the summer several school districts have taken part in different safety training modules and simulations. On Friday morning, the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for robbery is one of two men taken into custody after Laredo Police search a housing building in central Laredo. Several Laredo Police units were seen lining up at the intersection of Park Street and San Leonardo Avenue at around 11 Thursday morning.
kgns.tv
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in the Mines Road area. The incident happened a little after noon at Logistics and Riverbank Drive. Laredo Police say a freezer truck was involved which required a heavy tow-truck to allow for removal. According to a witness,...
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Man accused of discharging firearm in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of firing shots in a central Laredo neighborhood five months ago is arrested. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Mario Gutierrez Jr. and charged him with discharging a firearm. The incident happened back in March 11 after midnight when officers received a shots fired call...
kgns.tv
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo. Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades. A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s...
kgns.tv
Zapata County fire station receives $1.1 million
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s over 60 years old, but now the Zapata fire station is getting a major facelift. The Zapata County Fire department serves nearly 15,000 of its residents. Over $1 million is going to revamp one of Zapata County’s most-used facilities. The current building has outlived its lifecycle and faces plumbing issues, water damage, and has visible structural damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Laredo Police gives back to local students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the 911 regional administration are helping students gear up for the upcoming school year. Students filled the Laredo Police Department’s Headquarters Wednesday morning to get first dibs on backpacks filled with school supplies. Parents and students could be seen lining...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the...
kgns.tv
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area. On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run. Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test. It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.
kgns.tv
Roughly 42,000 cases still pending at Laredo Municipal Court
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As of the end of June, about 57,000 cases have already been closed at the Laredo Municipal Court. Due to this, a little over $4.3 million in fines and costs have been collected for the city. $1.8 million goes to the state. In all, that’s more than $6 million in revenue.
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer fire reported on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on I-35. A viewer sent photos showing a trailer engulfed in flames on the southbound lane of I-35 near exit 9 and 10. A spokesperson for the Laredo Fire Department says the trailer fire has caused a...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are looking for suspect who stabbed a man during argument
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man during an argument just North of Downtown. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday off North Flores Street and North Laredo. Police said the two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the...
Comments / 0